NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council has taken next steps in its bid to control the future of the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, approving the payment for an Open Records Act request to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. They’re also issuing a mandate that RIDOT not tear down the span until questions about it are resolved.
“Putting aside all the nonsense,” said Town Council President Dino Autiello at the Aug. 1 council meeting, the council will pay the $750 being asked by RIDOT for the documents the council is requesting. Councilor Steve DiLorenzo made the motion to approve the payment being asked, and Councilor Mario Martone seconded it before approval by the entire council.
Martone noted some apparent contradictions in correspondence with RIDOT, particularly over whether the state or town owns the bridge, and he said he wants to make sure the DOT doesn’t do anything with the bridge while they’re in the process of receiving the information they need to make a decision on the future of the bridge. Until there is clear evidence on who owns the bridge, the town or state, it’s important that the state not do “anything with regard to demolishing that bridge,” said Martone.
Council members, along with Johnston officials, have been adamant that the closed bridge connecting Waterman Avenue and Route 44 by way of Angell Street at the Johnston/North Providence line should be preserved and not converted into a pedestrians-only bridge as RIDOT officials have said they want to do.
The months-long drama over the bridge has happened in Breeze stories, on social media, and on WPRO radio airwaves.
Planning Board member and local developer Shane Piche, among those most critical of RIDOT on the radio, told the council he believes the town owns the bridge, urging them to embrace that ownership and fix up the bridge for continued vehicular access.
Piche said that David Westcott, the town’s late planner, was clear in their conversations back in the summer of 2019, after the town repaired asphalt on the bridge when a tractor trailer driver stopped short and caused mounding of the asphalt, that the bridge was owned by North Providence, not the state. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti also confirmed that to him on the radio, he said.
Why would the North Providence DPW have fixed the asphalt on the bridge if the town didn’t own it, asked Piche.
Piche said he thinks the town can skip the “dog and pony show” and the “political hot potato” over whether the bridge should be saved by the state and simply do an in-house title search to confirm that the town owns the bridge.
Residents benefited by use of this bridge and have been inconvenienced over it for more than three years, Piche said, and they deserve to get it back.
“It’s a major inconvenience, and traffic’s only growing,” he said.
The town has a substantial surplus, plus available American Rescue Plan Act funds and additional grants, and should invest in a replacement of the 50-foot bridge that shouldn’t cost more than $3 million, said Piche.
