NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council has taken next steps in its bid to control the future of the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, approving the payment for an Open Records Act request to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. They’re also issuing a mandate that RIDOT not tear down the span until questions about it are resolved.

“Putting aside all the nonsense,” said Town Council President Dino Autiello at the Aug. 1 council meeting, the council will pay the $750 being asked by RIDOT for the documents the council is requesting. Councilor Steve DiLorenzo made the motion to approve the payment being asked, and Councilor Mario Martone seconded it before approval by the entire council.

