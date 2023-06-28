NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence Town Council members say they’ll pay the fee being asked of them from state officials in exchange for information related to the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said he expects to call a special meeting to have the council approve spending $750 out of its council budget as a first step to get the information they want. He said there’s plenty of information they want access to, including clarification on who actually owns the bridge.
A June 15 letter to the council from Laura Marasco, senior legal counsel for RIDOT, states that the council’s June 9 request for information was “quite extensive, requesting ‘any and all’ documents on a wide array of areas without specifying timeframes or specific employees.”
She then states that they can legally charge 15 cents per page for search and retrieval of documents and $15 per hour for labor.
RIDOT representatives estimate that they’ll need another 50 hours of labor beyond the one uncharged hour provided, said Marasco, who requested a pre-payment of $750 to RIDOT, which could end up being more or less after the work is completed. Once that payment is received, she said, RIDOT will proceed with the work.
She concludes by giving the council the option to clarify and/or narrow the scope of its Access to Public Records Act request to scale back the request.
The council is seeking extensive information as members continue to question RIDOT’s decision to close the bridge linking North Providence and Johnston. RIDOT has estimated a cost of $10 million to $20 million to replace the bridge, and the council is questioning the figures.
North Providence and Johnston officials have been in a months-long back and forth with RIDOT officials, including on WPRO radio, making the case that a bridge now closed for the past three years represents an important investment. While RIDOT Director Peter Alviti says it’s a little-used cut-thru, municipal officials say traffic on Route 44 is way worse because it’s closed.
The Town Council is seeking:
• Any and all documents on traffic studies conducted by or at the direction of the department with regard to the bridge or the use thereof;
• Any and all documents on ownership of the bridge;
• Any and all documents on replacement costs or replacement cost projections in the possession of RIDOT;
• Any and all documents on inspections of the bridge, either by RIDOT or any representative or company retained by the agency;
• Any and all communications, including but not limited to all email transmissions, either sent by the department or received by the department related to the bridge, its condition, replacement, and/or demolition;
• Any and all documents on the basis for the demolition of the bridge;
• Any and all documents on the department’s efforts to acquire funds to replace the bridge, including applications RIDOT has made for either state or federal grants or state American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• Any and all documents on traffic studies related to Route 44 between the Smithfield town line and North Providence town line (in Johnston);
• And any and all documents supporting Alviti’s recent public statements on travel time to North Providence by way of Route 44 versus the travel time to North Providence by way of the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge.
