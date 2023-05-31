NORTH PROVIDENCE – A sign intended to pay tribute to Memorial Day and all it represents had the opposite effect, and now a local councilman is apologizing for any resulting angst.
District 1 North Providence Town Councilor Ron Baccala Jr. said he was only trying to do something positive when he erected a sign on behalf of himself and other council members declaring “Happy Memorial Day” at his rental property on Douglas Avenue leading up to the May 29 holiday, but he quickly learned that many weren’t taking it that way.
A number of veterans expressed their displeasure at seeing “happy” being associated with a holiday meant to be a solemn remembrance, he said.
“I thought I was actually doing a good thing,” said the lifelong North Providence resident and owner of a four-generation family beauty supply company supplying products to salons across New England, as well as three area locations of the Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy.
Baccala frequently uses his properties along the busy roadway to erect political signs.
Baccala said he’s heard from some local veterans who were upset by the sign, including some who were going to be marching in the town’s Memorial Day Parade and passing right by the location. Someone also approached his tenant at the home to express their displeasure.
Baccala said he wants everyone to know that there was no ill intent here. He said he drives a truck carrying a flag with an eagle on it, and always tries to be as patriotic as possible, supporting military and police.
“My intent was just to say let’s all be grateful and happy for the people who have sacrificed for us,” he said. “Until someone brings something to your attention, you don’t really know.”
He said he hopes others learn by his experience.
Baccala, a registered Democrat, owns two properties on Douglas Avenue, and has used them for various signage over the years, including a Kalus for Governor sign last year.
Baccala said he initially planned to visit nearby Lowe’s prior to Monday’s parade to acquire some tape to change the sign, but ultimately decided against it, saying most people seemed to be understanding and he “you can’t run from some of your mistakes.” He said he saw several other instances of people saying the same thing, but also realized that offended some veterans.
