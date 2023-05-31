Not a happy occasion
Councilor Ron Baccala says he had only good intentions when he installed this sign on Douglas Avenue.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A sign intended to pay tribute to Memorial Day and all it represents had the opposite effect, and now a local councilman is apologizing for any resulting angst.

District 1 North Providence Town Councilor Ron Baccala Jr. said he was only trying to do something positive when he erected a sign on behalf of himself and other council members declaring “Happy Memorial Day” at his rental property on Douglas Avenue leading up to the May 29 holiday, but he quickly learned that many weren’t taking it that way.

