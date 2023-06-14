NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members said Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti is often much more transparent on his weekly radio show with Gene Valicenti of WPRO than he’s been with them about why the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge has been deemed unfit for replacement.
Council members had asked RIDOT officials for specifics on why they decided to remove the bridge and not replace it with a new span for cars, and
Councilor Mario Martone said at the June 6 council meeting that he’s not easily offended, but he “was appalled” by a letter from Alviti where he said the director was condescending, uninformative, and didn’t answer any questions the council had asked.
Martone said he was left to understand that RIDOT didn’t do a traffic study in making the decision to close the bridge after years of saying it would be replaced, and that there’s no true cost estimate, with figures between $10 million and $20 million cited by Alviti. It seems, he said, that someone essentially flipped a coin to determine that this bridge isn’t getting done versus another bridge.
He also criticized Alviti for taking Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena Jr.’s comments about not using taxpayer money to maintain a bridge that an overwhelming majority of taxpayers won’t use in relation to a pedestrian bridge that no one wants. He said the way Johnston and North Providence have been treated has been “appalling and unacceptable,” and there’s not a lot they can do in response.
Also offensive, said Martone, is that RIDOT can’t find it within its “bloated” budget to send someone to speak to officials in person.
“I can’t believe that a director would act this way toward a municipality in the state,” he said.
Absent an agreement from the two towns the bridge borders, Alviti told the council, they will proceed with demolishing the bridge over the Woonasquatucket River as a matter of public safety.
Mayor Charles Lombardi told the council that there have been some negotiations going on related to the bridge.
At the June 6 meeting, Planning Board member and local developer Shane Piche suggested that Johnston and North Providence share the costs of replacing a full bridge for vehicles, reconnecting the two towns between Route 44 and Waterman Avenue in Greystone. He said based on his construction experience, he can’t imagine the replacement costing more than $3 million. He said the town could use a portion of its substantial surplus and possibly mix in some American Rescue Plan Act funds to maintain a bridge that residents have enjoyed for some 75 years.
Council President Dino Autiello joked about what his Thursday was going to look like.
“So here’s how my Thursday’s going to go, just if anyone cares: I’m going to wake up at the crack of dawn, drive to URI, listen to Shane from Centredale yell at Alviti on Gene Valicenti, and then I’m going to get stuck in traffic on (Route) 44 when I come home from URI. I’m batting 1000,” he said.
Asked for a response to Piche’s suggestion of a municipal replacement shared between the two towns, Lombardi said this week that he would need to know the full costs for replacing the bridge before bringing such an initiative to the council for approval.
Other council members agreed that the cost estimates on this small bridge simply don’t add up. Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said most people want to see it reopened to vehicular traffic, and he agrees that it would be inappropriate to use taxpayer money to maintain a pedestrian bridge that likely won’t get much pedestrian traffic. The lack of dialogue with the state is disturbing, he said.
Chris Gosetti of the Greystone Social Club said they waited patiently for the bridge to be replaced for two years, only to have the “rug pulled out.” He suggested that politics might be at play in the decision to close the bridge. Residents and businesses want the bridge reopened, said Gosetti, and its closure continues to hurt the club financially. The council voted to send a formal Access to Public Records Act request for any traffic study related to the bridge and any and all information leading to the cost estimates for its replacement.
