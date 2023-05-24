NORTH PROVIDENCE – Back in January of 2013, Mayor Charles Lombardi said there were no adequate words to describe the stunning decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to allow the town to use $20.6 million of its settlement with Google to fix its hopeless police pension fund.
“What happened to us the other day was just over the top,” said the mayor at the time. “We hit it out of the ballpark with that one.”
That notice from then-U.S. Attorney Gen. Eric Holder erased a huge burden going forward, freeing up some $1 million each year that town taxpayers would no longer have to pour into the fund to keep it solvent.
The self-funded pension fund had stood at about 45 percent funded, and like other funds around the state, there was little or no hope of getting it back to full funding.
In February of 2021, The North Providence Breeze reported that a big 2020 year for the fund had seen it grow back from about 88 percent funded after big 2019 losses back over 90 percent, keeping it among the top in the state for funding levels. The fund gained some 10 percent, or $4.7 million that year.
The fund for 160 or so active and retired officers had taken some losses, largely due to drawdowns as officers retired.
Fixing the pension fund has also helped Lombardi develop a better relationship with local police, especially at the collective bargaining table as he’s shared with them how they and their families will never have to worry about their pensions because of his push a decade ago to use a third of the Google money for unorthodox means. The mayor originally refused to spend any other money from the fund until permission was granted for the pension fix.
According to Finance Director Maria Vallee this week, the pension fund currently stands at about 90 percent funded, putting it near or within the top five in the state, said Lombardi.
“It’s in pretty good shape,” he said.
Now, in keeping with the auditor general’s strong recommendation for communities with self-funded pension plans, North Providence is creating a pension investment board to oversee the police pension fund. The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee was to meet Monday on formation of that board, but the meeting was delayed. Chairperson Stefano Famiglietti said it would mirror one previously created for fire pensions and maintain the progress of the fund while keeping a close eye on it.
Lombardi said he expects the board to include himself, Vallee, resident Steve Pitassi, former controller in Providence who, as Lombardi describes him, is a great financial mind who already helps the town a great deal, as well as representatives selected by the town’s police and fire unions. Pitassi, senior vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott, was previously credited with helping to grow the assets of his office from $560 million to more than $2 billion in 14 years.
