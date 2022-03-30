NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group of North Providence students took home several awards at this year’s Academic Decathlon, a team-based competition between local high schools.
The 39th annual Rhode Island Academic Decathlon was hosted by Bryant University on March 6.
North Providence students competed against 10 other R.I. high schools in the eight-hour event, which covers math, science, social science, literature, music, art, economics and essays.
Students also participate in speeches and interviews, which are heard by a panel of volunteer judges.
The 2022 NPHS Academic Decathlon team was made up of sophomores Arianna Cardoso, Dami Odekunle and John Wayland; juniors Zain Alani, Domenic Intrieri, Julianna Rodrigues and Christiana Smith; and seniors Leandhy Williams and Paula Zhuang.
Odekunle won a gold in the honors division for the social science category.
Intrieri won gold in the varsity division for the speech category and bronze in mathematics. Intrieri was one of only two students in the entire competition who was asked to present his speech at the beginning of the awards ceremony.
Zhuang won five medals in the honors division, including gold for essay, silver for art and social science, and bronze in math and speech.
Adviser Delores Paesano said the students started practicing for the event in December, meeting twice a week until the big competition in March.
“They put a lot of work into this,” she said, noting that some of the team members have read the entire decathlon curriculum book over the summer to help prepare. “I’m very proud of all of you,” she said to the team.
The students received congratulatory citations from the School Committee during last Wednesday’s meeting.
The overall winner of this year’s state Decathlon competition was East Greenwich High School. They, along with Johnston High School, will represent Rhode Island in the national competition.
