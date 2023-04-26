Mayor Charles Lombardi presents a citation to Margaret Moorachian, of North Providence, daughter of survivors of the Armenian genocide, recognizing April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in the State of Rhode Island.
Mayor Charles Lombardi presents a citation to Margaret Moorachian, of North Providence, daughter of survivors of the Armenian genocide, recognizing April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in the State of Rhode Island.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In what’s become a local tradition, a crowd of about 50 people gathered in front of the North Providence Town Hall building last Friday to raise the Armenian flag in memory of the Armenian Genocide.
The event honored Margaret Topalian Moorachian, daughter of Armenian genocide survivors Tarviz (Mesrobian) and Garabed Topalian.
Mayor Charles Lombardi led the Pledge of Allegiance and opening remarks came from Stephen Elmasian, chairperson of the Armenian National Committee, who asked for a moment of silence in memory of Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, who was being laid to rest that morning.
“She was a staunch supporter of our cause and a resident of Smith Hill,” he said about Goodwin.
Elmasian also thanked Lombardi for hosting the annual event and thanked former Mayor A. Ralph Mollis, who initiated the flag-raising ceremony more than two decades ago.
“It all started right here, in North Providence, Rhode Island, in the smallest of states,” he said.
Lombardi introduced Topalian Moorachian, a woman he described as an outstanding citizen and contributor to the community before handing her an official proclamation and having her address the crowd.
“I stand here both honored and humbled as an American Armenian and as the daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors. Thank you to the Armenian National Committee for giving me this opportunity,” she said.
She said she was taken aback when she received noticed from Elmasian about being honored and asked for a few days to think about it.
“Well I did (think about it) and said why not, because my Armenian heritage is very important to me,” she said.
Regarding her parents, who survived the Armenian Genocide, Topalian Moorachian said their life together can be considered an American love story.
“They created a family of five children, who breathed in the values of their parents, which their parents held dear, loyalty, family, community, sacrifice, kindness, generosity, work and celebration,” she said.
With regard to the genocide, Topalian Moorachian said it has been a persecuted nation since ancient history.
“Yet the people have never given up and fought for their beliefs,” she said. “Perhaps it was this heritage that helped my parents to be resilient, despite the traumas they experienced. Our parents not only survived but thrived. Their children did as well.”
Elmasian mentioned how a lot has changed in the last 20 years and that because of our efforts, “President Biden, U.S. Congress, both the House and the Senate and 49 of the 50 states now officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.”
Lombardi welcomed the elected officials who were present and called the event a symbolic one for him.
“The morning after I was sworn in as mayor of the town, we came out to raise the Armenian flag. It was the first official act for our office and each year, Armenians throughout the world honor those who perished,” he said.
“Let’s all do our best to bring awareness about the Armenian Genocide because it was an undeniable chapter in our world’s history,” the mayor added.
Because of the many contributions that Armenian Americans have made to enrich the state through their leadership, in business, agriculture, academia, government, the arts, and in the judiciary community, Lombardi said, the town officially declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in the state.
Elmasian said all 38 cities and towns in the state would be flying the Armenian flag on April 24, including at the Statehouse.
Topalian Moorachian received her plaque and got to raise the flag with assistance from her grandchildren.
“Thank you, sir, for letting my grandma be the one,” one of her grandchildren said as they raised the flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.