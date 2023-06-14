NORTH PROVIDENCE – This year’s July 3 Independence Day celebration at Notte Park will see the town partner with Ocean State Food Trucks for a new food component.
The band Classic Blend will play from 6 to 9 p.m., says Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers, and fireworks will start around 9 or 9:15 p.m.
This will be another great celebration for all residents to enjoy, said Vickers and Mayor Charles Lombardi, with food trucks starting to serve around 5 p.m. The band will again play on the tennis courts, and attendees are urged to bring a chair.
The town remains constrained somewhat by the law on fireworks in Rhode Island, which requires a space of hundreds of feet between the fireworks when they’re brought on site and the people who will be enjoying them. That means, said Vickers, that they can’t use the Camp Meehan part of the park for crowds, as it’s limited to being the spot where fireworks are set off.
“That doesn’t seem to hamper attendance,” said Lombardi.
Vickers and Lombardi said they’ve explored numerous solutions, scouting out potential other areas further down the Wenscott Reservoir where fireworks could potentially be set off from. The ideal spot for fireworks to be set off would probably be a barge on the water, but there are significant challenges to that idea, said Vickers.
Lombardi said they looked into the idea of a barge being brought in last year, and “the cost was astronomical. He said officials have also discussed the idea of the town building its own barge, which would need to measure at least 70 feet in length by code. The platform could then be dragged out of the water when it’s not in use.
The mayor said they would love to see the Meehan area of the park used more during town-wide celebrations involving fireworks, including for music prior to the main show.
He said they’ve also discussed the idea of shutting down Route 7 to shoot fireworks off from the roadway, but they would need to shut the road down for half a day, and that wouldn’t be feasible.
