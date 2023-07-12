Eleven-year-old Bella Ryan crouches under a colorful parachute as the group plays one of several games involving the colorful silk. In spite of the rain, which varied between light and tropical-like downpour, kids and councilors at the North Providence Summer camp managed some fun at Notte Park on Monday.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town was fortunate to be able to land a second lifeguard to patrol the Notte Park Beach this summer, says Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers, allowing officials to keep the beach open more often.
According to Vickers, they started out with one lifeguard for the first week or two that the beach was open, which left them shorthanded in serving the public, but a second lifeguard allows them to do much more.
Officials have already had to post no lifeguard on duty a number of times this summer, said Vickers, and when that happens, the town can’t charge fees to get in, despite residents still being allowed to swim at their own risk.
When that happens, said Vickers, there is no consistency for those who visit the beach off Douglas Avenue, and people don’t generally know what to expect, with someone charged an entry fee one day and then not the next day.
The town typically has plenty of lifeguards for its pool and fitness center, as those are year-round positions, but struggles like many communities to secure summertime lifeguards for the beach. The certification is different for pool and beach lifeguards, said Vickers.
Here is the fee schedule when lifeguards are on duty:
• North Providence residents, with proof of residency, get in for $2 per person or $4 per carload daily and on weekends. A season pass, for residents only, is $20, with a limit of six people.
• Seniors age 55 and older and those who are handicapped get in for free for themselves as long as they have a pass. Children younger than 10 also get in for free.
• Non-residents pay $10 per person, or $40 per carload. Seniors, handicapped, and children younger than 10 get in for free.
Vickers said the town this year is able to host more youth for summer camp than ever before, up from 90 attendees previously to 115 this summer. Capacity is entirely tied to how many counselors they’re able to hire, she said, and she was able to get more counselors this year.
The major key to the change, she said, was that she went to the Students Government Day luncheon this year and passed out applications. With all juniors and seniors involved, many from the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission, she said, the event provided an ideal setting for recruitment, and officials knew that the staffers they were getting were of great quality through their involvement with those activities.
The town hired about 30 counselors, or one for every three or so campers, which hits the ratio they’re aiming for, said Vickers.
