NORTH PROVIDENCE – Marcus DaRosa says he can’t stay silent about the injustice that he and members of the North Providence Men’s Basketball League have faced as they’ve effectively been squeezed out of using a local gym.
DaRosa says that at best, North Providence school and town officials are acting inconsistently and unfairly in saying one thing, then doing another. At worst, he said, there is racism at play, as he’s felt a persistent difference in how he’s been treated compared to others, particularly fellow organizer Ron Giorgio. He said that includes the way officials have spoken to him during meetings, using condescending language and making assumptions about how he would behave.
That sickening feeling, he said, started when an official, Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli, walked into a league game last year, one that happened to involve the “two darker teams” playing against each other, and immediately “told me these people are not from North Providence.” Every one of those players was from North Providence, said DaRosa.
Fuoroli on Monday denied making such comments.
“I would never say that,” he said.
DaRosa stood by the accusation, saying there was never any evidence of non-North Providence residents playing, but Supt. Joseph Goho suggested again at the April meeting that non-residents were playing.
DaRosa said all he’s ever wanted was to host a basketball league for town residents to develop a sense of camaraderie, community, and local pride, and now all he feels is sadness and disappointment.
If certain people had made the same request he did, he said there’s no doubt in his mind that “it would have been a no-brainer” and immediately approved.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that DaRosa has every reason to be upset about how things were handled.
DaRosa said he was shaken last week when he went before the School Committee after he and Giorgio met with North Providence High School Principal Christen Magill and Fuoroli as instructed and made to believe that everything was smooth sailing going forward, only to be told by committee member Chuck Pollock about a letter from Magill in which she said she was unable to support the request to use the high school gym.
In the conversation with Magill recorded with her permission, DaRosa said her only request was that they could move the end of the summer league season back from Aug. 31 to Aug. 17 due to floors in the gym needing to be redone, and he was happy to oblige. He told the committee that “everything seemed very mutual” during their earlier conversation.
Magill didn’t respond to a request for comment, but Fuoroli said this week that no decisions were made or represented at that meeting, even as Magill listened to their complaints.
“The problem with this summer is we’re doing a lot of work there at the high school,” he said. “We gave them the Stephen Olney (School) gym. We’re not pushing them out, we want to help them.”
DaRosa said he told his friend Giorgio that he now intends to file to run for School Committee next year, saying one can simply complain about the injustices they observe, or they can do something about it.
He said he was especially offended that a school board member at the previous month’s meeting, Anthony Marciano, would indicate a willingness to waive the fee for these native North Providence residents, but this month, the entire committee was saying that everything was rooted in policy and nothing could be changed.
School board members told DaRosa that the fees never should have been waived last year based on the 2013 policies on use of facilities.
The Breeze previously reported that DaRosa had been prohibited from submitting an application for high school gym use this year after the league got to use the gym last year with fees waived. Some issues were cited from last year, but both DaRosa and Giorgio said that any minor issues were addressed and no longer a problem.
Pollock told DaRosa during the May 24 School Committee meeting that he wants the league to be able to play and use a gym, so they’re offering use of a new gym at one of two redone elementary schools at a reduced fee of less than $2,000 instead of the $9,000 now being asked of the league for the high school gym.
Pollock said there are no bleachers in those gyms, preventing spectators and the “loitering” school officials say happened after last year’s games.
Asked about DaRosa’s accusations this week, Goho said that Athletic Director Anthony Ficocelli states that the high school fall athletic season starts between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. When Ficocelli conferred with Fuoroli about the timing to refinish the gym floors and contacted companies to do so, “they determined that at least two weeks’ time could be needed to do the work and also to allow time for the floors to properly dry,” said Goho. The athletic director also indicated that newly approved scoreboards are being replaced the week before the floors will be getting done.
In the letter from Magill, she also cites the addition of new sports for gym use this year, including volleyball, and the more intensive schedule of practices.
DaRosa said he believes the floor issue is being used as an excuse to keep league members out. School officials continue to say one thing and then do another, repeatedly changing the game midstream, he said.
Responding to Marciano saying at the May 24 meeting that there would be “no acquiescence for a variety of reasons,” DaRosa told the committee that he’d gone over each date with a School Department representative by phone to make sure there was nothing going on.
Committee member Steven Andreozzi said it appeared from DaRosa’s frustrated body language that he thought they needed an answer that night, but they were simply letting him know what was available to him at a “significant reduction in cost.”
Member Roderick DaSilva mentioned the 2013 policy and how it states exactly who is exempt from fees, including youth leagues. He said the lower fees for the elementary gym represented a good bargain. Members said they make approvals based on what’s presented to them by those doing daily duties, and none of those signed off on this agreement.
Pollock said any agreement would be subject to the group abiding by rules, including no smoking, hinting that that was a problem last year. Andreozzi also mentioned that any playing of basketball would be subject to finding a custodian to open the school on a given day, and “it’s a crapshoot” and no guarantee whether that can happen.
DaRosa said this week that the regulations everyone is now referencing clearly aren’t as firm as they’re now trying to portray. He said school board members pushed them to a non-regulation gym with no bleachers on purpose to make sure they couldn’t have any spectators.
“The public has no idea that they’re doing these things, saying one thing and doing another,” he said. “I wanted this league to be for people who graduated and gave something to North Providence, and they’re showing that they don’t really care about this type of people.”
He said he has no real choice but to accept the offer of the Stephen Olney Elementary School gym, despite it not being of regulation size to allow corner 3-point shots (Fuoroli says he believes the gym is of regulation size), because he was required before even getting approvals to purchase insurance, which cost him $1,000.
DaSilva said he appreciated Mayor Charles Lombardi advocating on his behalf.
Lombardi said he wasn’t able to attend the May 24 meeting because of a benefit event, but said perhaps it’s time for the policy on facility use to be changed. These North Providence residents should be able to use the gym, he said, and not be treated in this way.
“It looks like I’m going to have to go to the next meeting,” he said.
