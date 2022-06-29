NORTH PROVIDENCE – Staff at the North Providence Union Free Library say they had a successful summer reading kickoff on June 22 and are announcing a series of upcoming events and programs.
• Race to the Treasure LIVE will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, June 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Bring the entire family to play a life-sized version of the beloved board game in the library. All are welcome.
• Family Yoga is held Thursdays at 10 a.m. from June 23 to Aug 18. SHRI Yoga Studios will lead this family yoga class. All ages are welcome, but please register online.
• Lego Stacks and Stories is held Thursdays at 6 p.m. from June 30 to Aug. 4. For grades K-2. The library provides the Legos, patrons provide the imagination. Tell a story about what you made and display your Lego creation until the next week.
• Adult and Teen Yoga is Mondays at 6:30 p.m. from June 27 to Aug 29. (No class on July 5 and Aug. 15). SHRI Yoga studios will lead this yoga class for teens 16+ and adults. All levels are welcome, but registration required.
• Tale-Gating Storytime, held at Governor Notte Park (lower lot), is Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting June 28 and running to Aug. 9. Up to 5 years old. Lots of songs, movement and stories, all outside. Join the fun, register online.
• Family Book Club is held Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m., for grades K-2. This is a new book club geared toward emerging readers and their parents. Children do not need to know how to read to be in this club. All will gather, read a book, talk about it and play a game. Visit the library website for guidelines about this program and to register.
• STEAM Club for grades 3-5 is Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 16. This “cool program” will alternate between 3D Pen Art and STEM activities. Registration required.
• Messy Makers is Wednesday at 10:30 from June 29 to Aug. 10. This class is for preschoolers to listen to a story and make a messy art project related to the book. Lots of fun, register online.
• Squizzy’s Mystery Adventure runs Wednesday, July 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, July 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In this adventure, Squizzy, the library’s mascot, has gone on vacation and has sent a mysterious package and letter. Help library staff and friends figure out what is going on. Please register online.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for children, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar at nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.