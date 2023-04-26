NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of a local basketball league who were prohibited from returning as renters of the North Providence High School gym say they can’t figure out why.
Mayor Charles Lombardi made a visit to the North Providence School Committee on April 19 to advocate for the group, which includes former local students Matt Rohelia, Marcus DaRosa and Ronnie Giorgio.
Of particular concern, said Lombardi, was that these young people, after thinking they’d addressed any issues that had come up during their first year using the gym, weren’t even allowed to submit an application to use it this year, and were given little or no explanation on why.
“I have a problem with that,” said the mayor.
The league has widespread support and includes graduates, teachers, and a North Providence police officer, said Lombardi, and every participant is from town. He said he’s “a little miffed” that they were told by a secretary in the administration building that they couldn’t apply.
If the situation is about a lack of custodians, the town pays to have them on duty, said Lombardi, and any issues with unnecessary noise outside the building can also be addressed. Organizers should have been given a hearing to learn about concerns directly and be given a chance to address them, he said.
DaRosa said they’d played in Johnston, but he wanted to have a league in his hometown. He said they thought their first season ran smoothly, but when they reached out to the School Department prior to submitting a request this year to make sure dates were OK, they got a response that after conferring with a couple of people, including the principal and director of facilities, their request was not being accepted at this time, with no reasoning about why. He asked further, and said he was told they didn’t have a reason. They took down his number, he said, but he had yet to hear back.
Supt. Joseph Goho responded to DaRosa, saying he loves the organizers of this group as if they were his own sons. He said it was also great to see Giorgio, a local singer who’s been involved in local basketball for years, doing well again after serious injuries sustained in a crash.
The way it works, said Goho, is that an outside organization such as this one fills out a form and it goes to the principal as a first step to say whether they support it. It then goes to the director of facilities to say yes or no, then to the superintendent to place on the School Committee agenda for final approval.
If “in theory” certain activities took place during a group’s use, such as illegal ones, or there was an incurring of extra overtime costs for custodians to do second shift summer work, or if a group didn’t meet the requirement for a down payment on the substantial rental fee or had an outstanding balance for rental fees or custodians, when the application comes back up a second time, it’s very likely that a renewal would not be approved, said Goho. Also “in theory,” he said, if there were many people participating who were not North Providence residents, or if players showed up on dates they were told there were school events, those would also be issues and the application would be “a little more scrutinized the second time.”
The group should probably have received a call to address those issues that could be corrected, said Goho, to which DaRosa agreed.
DaRosa said he was told that they would receive a regular invoice in the mail, but never received it, even after making a call and not getting a call back.
Goho responded that a down payment has to be provided at the time of an application.
Member Gina Picard said she can’t imagine that there’s no way to rectify the issues that arose in this situation, starting with a meeting to review accusations. She said she’s surprised they weren’t allowed to submit an application or given an email or official notice, and at a minimum there should have been a meeting.
Goho said they were allowed to ask if dates were available and told that this request probably wouldn’t be something to be approved. Facility rental fees and lack of second shift custodians in the summer are both issues rooted in policy and procedure, he said.
DaRosa said all he wanted was a fair chance to talk about it, saying he tried to run the league the way he was told.
Goho noted that the rental fee at the high school is pretty significant, and the league might find a more affordable fee at a smaller venue at another school.
Giorgio said he understood there were some issues related to cleanliness, which were rectified and confirmed to be fixed with the custodians, and said the rental fee was waived last year.
Goho noted that Principal Christen Magill had a “pretty exhaustive list of issues” with the group, asking Giorgio who it was who waived the rental fee. Giorgio said it was Jim Fuoroli, director of public buildings for the town and schools.
Member Anthony Marciano said he doesn’t have a problem at all waiving the fee for this group of town residents if they’re doing everything right and pay for custodians.
Giorgio said he’s not sure what could be on the list referenced by Goho other than items that were fixed. He said he knows it was brought up that some participants were not from the town, but he had the list and everyone was from here. Goho said he’s sure there were people in the building who were not from town, and Giorgio said yes, they did have spectators who weren’t from North Providence.
Goho said not everything in this situation is clear-cut or simple, and that problems in one area can lead to other complications. He said it should say right on the application whether a fee has been waived.
Lombardi said school officials are bringing up valid concerns, but questioned why Magill’s list wasn’t shared with the league organizers. He questioned whether the woman who told them they couldn’t apply has such authority.
“You’d better straighten that out,” he said.
Goho said she was acting on information from the director of facilities, and Lombardi replied that maybe she should have passed the information on, so they could have provided answers to the accusations. He said he hopes it doesn’t happen again, or “I guarantee I’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.