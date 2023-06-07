A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Men’s Basketball League settled into its new home in the Stephen Olney Elementary School gym for the start of its summer league season last week, but the day didn’t come without more drama.
Organizer Marcus DaRosa said just about everything went smoothly on June 1, including taping the floors to enlarge the undersized courts at Stephen Olney Elementary School, but he confirmed that there was an issue with how a custodian at the school treated the group, apparently declining to help out with a request for a table, chairs, and sweeping the floor.
DaRosa said he appreciated Supt. Joseph Goho’s assurances, in an email after the fact, that the trouble the janitor gave the group did not reflect anything about the district’s thoughts on league members and to make sure that everything was satisfactory. That one email was more communication than school officials gave last year when they claimed there were issues with the league, he said.
DaRosa has alleged that school and town officials have made assumptions about league members not being from North Providence, even though they are, based on seeing the races represented by some of the teams.
Goho, in his email to DaRosa that DaRosa shared with The Breeze upon request, said he heard that last Thursday night went very smoothly, and he also heard that there “may have been a bit of an issue with the custodian regarding requests with using a table and sweeping the floor.”
“None of that should be a problem whatsoever,” wrote Goho. “I did speak to the principal, and he witnessed the custodian himself. So we did address it with the custodian, and I can assure you that should not happen again. It has nothing to do with the group. It’s more of a general issue with that particular custodian.”
Goho concluded by saying that DaRosa should feel free to reach out if any further issues arise.
DaRosa said it was a fortunate thing that the principal was still on premises when league members showed up and interacted with the custodian. He said it’s disappointing that these negative interactions continue to happen.
The treatment of the basketball league has been a hot-button issue in recent weeks as DaRosa has criticized school officials for their treatment of him and others, including suggestions of possible racism, related to first not allowing them to submit an application to use the high school gym and then later rejecting their application due to needing to get the gym floors there redone this summer. DaRosa said for a story last week that he’s now considering a run for School Committee next year in response to how they’ve been treated and what he sees as a lack of processes.
Mayor Charles Lombardi has also expressed displeasure at the actions toward the group, saying school officials could have easily avoided the unnecessary embarrassment of a story on the situation in last week’s Breeze.
School Committee member Chuck Pollock, in a June 1 email to The Breeze that was copied to town and school officials, attached the letter from North Providence High School Principal Christen Magill that he’d referenced at a May 24 school board meeting where he’d announced her lack of support for the league using the NPHS gym this year due to construction work at the school. Pollock also noted that two other organizations were moved out of the high school to other gyms in town: Aim High Basketball Camp and One on One Basketball Camp.
Pollock also mentioned that the new scoreboard installation at the high school is now scheduled for July 31, and the gym floor refinishing date is around Aug. 7.
“As you know, I did indicate I want to work with these young men to find an alternate gym so they could play, and did make the recommendation along with the committee’s support and School Department support,” he said of the committee’s move against allowing the basketball league to use the gym.
Pollock had told DaRosa during the May 24 meeting that the district was offering a new elementary school gym at a reduced fee of less than $2,000 instead of the $9,000 now being asked for rental of the NPHS gym.
Lombardi responded to Pollock’s email to The Breeze, asking Pollock why the letter from Magill, dated May 18, wasn’t forwarded to DaRosa and his fellow league organizers immediately to clear up questions.
“This communication is dated May 18, two weeks ago, why did it take this long to surface?” he asked.
