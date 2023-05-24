NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town police officers wrapped up training on their new body-worn camera program on May 12, including on usage and storage.
Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said department leaders “are buttoning up the policy” to go with the program, and it must coincide with guidance from the Office of the Attorney General. He said he expected the full program to be up and running by the end of the month.
A total of 45 body-worn cameras will be worn by all uniformed officers, minus school resource officers, detectives, and command staff, said Ruggerio.
“They’re going to be an asset, a good resource for us,” he said of the cameras, adding that the program will let the community know they’re going to be transparent, to build better trust and relationships, and that if they make a mistake or do something necessitating disciplinary action, that action will be taken if it’s deemed inappropriate.
From what he’s heard from other communities, said Ruggiero, officers who have worn the cameras for the past four to six months, even if they weren’t super excited about wearing them at first, “now don’t want to go on patrol without them.”
“It’s working for them,” he said. “They’ve been nothing but helpful, giving a clear picture of what was said and what’s taking place.”
The final policy will spell everything out, said the chief, including the instances where cameras can be left off, such as for a private conversation between officers.
Instances where there is no excuse not to have them on are “any police-related interactions with citizens” such as when there’s an incident or call for service, said Ruggiero. An example of a moment that would not fall in those required camera times is if an officer is walking back to their cruiser from a car stop or accident and someone calls over to ask them where they can find the dry cleaner that used to be at Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue.
There will certainly be a learning curve on implementation and discipline, he said, depending on circumstances.
Only four officers in the entire department will have access to the footage from cameras, including the chief, deputy chief (who is also head of internal affairs), the training captain, and the training lieutenant.
The Breeze reported last October that the NPPD would receive a $411,250 grant for body cameras, part of $16 million in grants given to 42 departments in Rhode Island to bring 1,773 body-worn cameras across the state.
Body cameras can be helpful in proving or disproving the circumstances of what happened, and they’re also good for training, Ruggiero previously told The Breeze.
In June of 2021, Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation creating the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program to equip every frontline police officer with body-worn cameras.
The attorney general and Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, were tasked with implementing the program, including promulgating rules and regulations to create statewide policy and eventually administer funding for departments to deploy body-worn cameras to officers.
In December 2021, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation secured a $1.5 million Department of Justice grant to supplement state funding for the program.
State and municipal police departments applied for grant funding to cover the projected cost of a camera and related hardware, software, and storage, and an agency’s significant administrative costs in operating body-worn cameras.
All funding is to be used to operate body-worn cameras over a five-year period and awarded funds will only be distributed on a reimbursement basis, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.
