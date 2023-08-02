Woonasquatucket Avenue
Woonasquatucket Avenue, repaved in 2016, is now full of patches from various utility work jobs.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Woonasquatucket Avenue, a state road that was fully reconstructed seven years ago, is now covered in patches on top of patches, in some ways resembling a road that’s approaching the end of its lifespan.

R.I. Deputy Speaker Raymond Hull, who represents House District 6, North Providence and Providence, said in a statement last week that the roadway’s condition “disrespects taxpayers and residents,” and is “beyond unacceptable.”

