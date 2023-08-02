NORTH PROVIDENCE – Woonasquatucket Avenue, a state road that was fully reconstructed seven years ago, is now covered in patches on top of patches, in some ways resembling a road that’s approaching the end of its lifespan.
R.I. Deputy Speaker Raymond Hull, who represents House District 6, North Providence and Providence, said in a statement last week that the roadway’s condition “disrespects taxpayers and residents,” and is “beyond unacceptable.”
“In 2015, I was happy and proud to announce the $3.5 million reconstruction of the crumbling and unsafe Woonasquatucket Avenue,” he said. “This project was a long time coming for North Providence’s residents, and for a short time, the community enjoyed the comfort and safety of a properly maintained and paved Woonasquatucket Avenue.”
Short of a decade later, the “vital roadway is dangerous and destroyed from subpar utility company patches,” he said, “and $3.5 million of taxpayer money has been wasted and washed down the drain.”
State law requires utility companies to repair roads to the condition in which they were found, said Hull, and “we all know this hasn’t happened every time we drive down Woonasquatucket Avenue. Our bodies slam against our doors, our undercarriages scrape and strain, and our mechanic bills rise with every drive down this street.”
Ted Kresse, spokesperson for Rhode Island Energy, told The Breeze last August that a main replacement project on Woonasquatucket Avenue that started earlier last year was scheduled to continue until the middle of this year.
“Following the requirements of RIDOT, final paving will cover all impacted travel lanes for the full width of the impacted lane,” he said at the time.
Added Kresse at the time, “Rest assured, we are committed to having the road restored to the condition it was in when we started this work, if not better.”
RI Energy spokesperson Lori Spangler said Tuesday that there are two phases of gas work on the roadway. The utility provider met with the mayor on June 16 to discuss the paving plan for this year, she added.
“We confirmed that we had a complete list of streets. We promised the mayor we would pave phase one of Woonasquatucket Avenue this year,” she said. “We are starting concrete sidewalk restoration on phase one next week. When complete, phase one will be ready to be paved.
They are simultaneously working final connections to the new main on phase two, she said, but that phase may not be completed in time to pave this year.
“We strategically scheduled North Providence for paving in early fall so we could complete as much work, hence as much paving as possible this construction season,” she said.
Lawn restorations on phase one are scheduled this fall, Spangler added.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he travels the roadway every evening, and it’s in terrible condition. It is the utility company’s responsibility to repave it, he said, and he wants an update on their previous assertions that they would do so once the patches from utility work had settled on Woonasquatucket and surrounding streets.
Lombardi said the town is now pushing for “drop-dead dates” for repaving work to be done when companies come in for permits to work on various roadways, saying residents shouldn’t have to deal with these negative impacts. He said it’s important to keep the heat on the company to make sure the resulting mess is cleaned up.
The Breeze reported last year on Lombardi calling the paving project a “complete waste of taxpayer dollars.” The mayor said this week that his question has always been on who made the decision to repave the road seven years ago, if it was known how much utility work would be needed.
There are roads the town would love to repave, said Lombardi, but knowing that certain utility work needs to be done, they’re forced to wait.
He said Providence Water representatives always seem to do a good job when repairing a line or adding a new one, completing a temporary patch and then sending the town a check for the labor and asphalt needed to create a more permanent solution.
Council President Dino Autiello said there seems to be a major lack of communication somewhere as it relates to maintaining Woonasquatucket Avenue. He said he’s gotten more complaints this year about utility work impacts on the roadway, as well as on roads branching off of Woonasquatucket, than on all other issues over his 13 previous years on the council.
Councilor Mario Martone, meanwhile, whose District 3 contains Woonasquatucket Avenue, said he hasn’t gotten any complaints about the roadway. He said certain stretches could really use work, potentially addressed in sections.
Martone said he agrees that there needs to be better coordination on repaving after utility work, and has had conversations with the administration about that.
Hull said utility companies and the state “need to get their act together and stop subjecting the people of North Providence to the unsafe and unacceptable conditions of Woonasquatucket Avenue.”
