NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence resident Raymond Lyons is the ultimate Doris Day fan, so much so, he said, that he decided to write a book about his correspondence with the star over their shared love of animals.
Those letters make up the bulk of the book called “Eternal Doris Day,” released on Aug. 2, which Lyons wrote with the help of Scribe, a ghost writing service that helped him tell his story and outline it into book form.
“It was a five-month process with a team of ghostwriters, and every week you tell your story and they go over it,” Lyons said. “I would do a chapter over the phone and then they would get back to me in a week with revisions.”
The first week that Lyons joined Scribe, an outline for seven chapters was made for what he calls a small book with a lot of information.
“It’s a wonderful idea for someone who doesn’t have any idea on how to write a book,” Lyons said. “It’s a great opportunity for someone to write their book and write it well.”
Lyons became acquainted with Doris Day mainly through music, movies, and her animal foundation. Lyons would visit nursing homes to provide pet therapy to residents, which he told Doris all about in his correspondence to her.
He eventually met Doris on two occasions, once in 1987 and the second time in 1993, when he said he got to slow dance with her at the Quail Lounge in Caramel, Calif.
“She was so down to earth,” Lyons said. “That last visit was unbelievable.”
Lyons discovered the actress as a young teen who was battling depression.
“When I was 13 or 14 years old, I got very depressed and Doris’ music and movies really perked me up,” Lyons said. “It really touches a lot of people.”
Now at 71, Lyons said he is as optimistic as ever about life.
“I’m 71 now and have to use a walker, but I’m still positive and happy and I attribute it to her.”
Once Day set up her pet foundation, Lyons became one of the first members to join and that was how he started getting in touch with the star, which lasted for years.
“Doris did a range of movies and was the only woman to be number one at the box office,” Lyons said. “It was unheard of back then and she was the only woman to have done that.”
Lyons was also invited to the first and only Doris Day convention, where he met her in 1987. “There I was, meeting someone that had such a positive influence on my life,” he said. “She always remembered her fans and always said that life is eternal, which is where I got the book title from,” Lyons said.
The book was made available on Amazon right away after its release. Lyons said he won’t be having a book launch or signing party, but he does run a Doris Day page on Facebook which has 27,000 members worldwide.
“It’s a perfect way to reach people with this book,” Lyons said. “I’m grateful and blessed to have this out there.” This is his first book and he said he is not sure if he will write another one.
“I’m just enjoying all of this,” Lyons said. “It’s a great antidote for loneliness.”
Lyons said he enjoyed every aspect of bringing the book together, especially telling the stories that he thought he had forgotten about.
“I enjoyed the whole five months,” Lyons said. “I didn’t realize I had so much to say. It’s been a labor of love and a positive experience.”
For Lyons, there was no difficult part in writing the book because all memories were accessible to him and there was excitement with getting the book out.
“I didn’t expect it to happen; I just did it and it happened,” he said.
He said his goal was to make it real and to make it positive, which he believes he accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.