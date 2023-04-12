NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials and residents now appear unified in their desire to see the closed Greystone Sluiceway Bridge between Johnston and North Providence replaced with a new structure for vehicles.
The Breeze reported in January that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation was formulating plans to replace the closed and deficient bridge crossing the Woonasquatucket River with a bridge for only bicyclists and pedestrians as part of the broader bikeway.
But hundreds of residents in the area have signed a petition circulated by resident Hector Betancur seeking to reverse that plan and go back to having vehicle access, saying traffic flow and their ability to get around has been severely hampered as the bridge has remained closed for nearly three years.
Mayor Charles Lombardi told Town Council members at an April 4 meeting that he’s told state officials that North Providence and Johnston need them to rebuild the bridge as it was, “useful for all types of traffic.”
That’s a reversal from Lombardi’s previous statements when he appeared resigned to traffic being cut off permanently for this long-time cut-through.
Residents say traffic backups on Route 44 have gotten substantially worse with the bridge closed, and businesses have also suffered by forcing motorists to go other directions.
Betancur and other residents also questioned cost estimates from RIDOT for a full replacement of the bridge, which would also come with a stipulation that the towns take over maintenance of the structure. An estimate for a bicycle/pedestrian bridge is much lower.
The Breeze previously reported estimates of some $20 million for replacement of the bridge to accommodate full traffic, but a RIDOT spokesperson offered substantially lower numbers this week.
“Rebuilding the Greystone Sluiceway to accommodate vehicles would cost about $12 million, plus the next 75 years of operations and maintenance costs,” said Charles St. Martin. “The bridge is a cut-through for a small amount of traffic, and the bridge has been closed since July 2020 to protect public safety because of its poor condition.”
RIDOT planned to demolish the bridge, he said, but discussions with the towns of Johnston and North Providence caused officials to consider a pedestrian bridge that would afford access to a nearby park and provide the capacity to allow emergency vehicles to cross.
A total of $12 million for a vehicular bridge, “plus the ongoing operations and maintenance costs, and what amounts to four minutes to travel the route without the bridge, is not justified,” he said. “But at a cost of approximately $3 million, the pedestrian bridge is justified.”
The cost of maintaining the bridge has been estimated at about $18,000 per year, said Lombardi, and he doesn’t believe the town has the manpower or knowledge to be able to do the job. He advised the council that they need to put as much pressure on the state as possible, stating that the only thing local officials are interested in is a complete rebuild and a bridge that functions for all traffic as it has for the past half-century or longer.
A look under the bridge this week showed the bridge structure to be made of wood, including pilings looking like tree trunks, at least one of them leaning to the side.
Part of the discussion last week revolved around the main issue cited by RIDOT in closing the bridge: the weight of trucks. If the span is just for passenger vehicles, said Lombardi, the question is on who would enforce the prohibition on trucks and monitor to make sure their drivers don’t cross.
Councilor Mario Martone asked who has taken care of the bridge, and Lombardi said it’s been mostly the state on general maintenance, but the town has done some fixes to the wood a couple of times, “but nothing major.”
“So at this point, the state wants us to do something with a bridge that we don’t want to do, and they want us to take care of what we don’t want; to me it doesn’t make any sense,” said Martone.
Councilor Steve DiLorenzo asked what reason the state gave on why the town would have to maintain the bridge, and Lombardi said there’s some question on who owns the bridge, whether that be North Providence, Johnston or the state.
Councilor Ron Baccala asked for a show of hands from residents on whether they would like to see the bridge reopened to vehicles, and just about everyone in the room raised their hands.
The council agreed as a group to send a letter to RIDOT asking about estimates to replace the 50-foot bridge. They and residents cited other projects around the state of similar size that were done for a fraction of that cost.
Chris Gosetti, a longtime North Providence resident who grew up in Graniteville and lived in Greystone, said the bridge closure impacts many local businesses on both sides of it, and its closure is also a safety hazard.
Gosetti, also the president of the nearby Greystone Social Club, said the bridge has been an important access point for its membership for a long time. If there’s a concern on weight, he said, a pole could be installed over it to enforce the height restriction and prevent trucks from passing over. The bridge closure has created parking nightmares for everyone and a resulting safety hazard, he said, with more likely in the future if it stays closed.
Planning Board member and businessman Shane Piche said he sees it as a red flag that no one seems to know who owns the bridge.
“I don’t know how we got this far without figuring that out,” he said.
He said he’s not an expert, but he knows how to build things, and he could build the bridge for a lot less, especially if he repurposed beams from other larger bridges that are being replaced.
Piche was among those who said the bridge needs to be fully reopened so “Route 44 isn’t a parking lot.”
Among other motions made by the council were a request to the solicitor to figure out who owns the bridge, and a request to the state to determine how the bridge was deemed so deficient that it needed to be closed. This is a bridge that’s important to residents, he said, so he wants to know why the decision was made.
