Greystone Sluiceway Bridge
The closed Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, connecting North Providence and Johnston at Angell Street and Greystone Avenue near Cricket Field over the Woonasquatucket River, is made almost entirely of wood.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials and residents now appear unified in their desire to see the closed Greystone Sluiceway Bridge between Johnston and North Providence replaced with a new structure for vehicles.

The Breeze reported in January that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation was formulating plans to replace the closed and deficient bridge crossing the Woonasquatucket River with a bridge for only bicyclists and pedestrians as part of the broader bikeway.

