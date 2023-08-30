NORTH PROVIDENCE – A complete final canvassing list of those eligible to vote in the Sept. 5 primaries has been posted online as the town prepares to make its voice heard in the special election for the Congressional District 1 seat.
North Providence voters will head to consolidated polling locations next Tuesday to decide between the many candidates still running for the seat. Democrat Don Carlson stepped away from the race last week after WPRI reported on his inappropriate attempted relationship with a former student at the college he taught at, but his name will still be on the ballot.
Town voters will finalize the choice for the seat in a general election on Nov. 7, though the Democratic primary is widely believed to be the decider in this race.
Early voting hours for the primary are 9 a.m-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, ending Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Board of Canvassers Director Denise Vasques said on Monday morning that early voting has been pretty good for a one-race election with only 12 percent overall turnout expected, with 119 people casting early ballots to that point.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, voting in Town Hall’s early voting center will be open an extra day, pushing it to election day itself, she said.
Vasques told The Breeze that they typically have many people come into Town Hall on voting day for elections where they combine polling locations, because people don’t know where they’re supposed to vote. She said she’ll be putting up a sign at all polling locations telling people where they should be voting.
On Sept. 5, for in-person voting, to run 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., polling places will be combined.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2403 1A, the community room at Spring Villa Apartments at 20 McGuire Road, they will vote there again on Sept. 5.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2404 1B, McGuire School at 55 Central Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments, 20 McGuire Road.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2407 1C, Greystone School at 100 Morgan Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2408 1D, Centredale School at 41 Angell Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2410 1E, the North Providence Youth Center at Notte Park, they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2411 2A, Birchwood School at 10 Birchwood Drive, they’ll vote at Presentation Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2412 2 B, Whelan School at 1440 Mineral Spring Ave., they’ll vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2413 2C, Presentation Church, they’ll again vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2409 2D, Bouffard Knights of Columbus at 15 Bassett St., they’ll vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2401 3A, Lymansville VFW Post 10011, 354 Fruit Hill Ave., they’ll vote Tri-County Community Action Center, 33 Maple St.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2402 3B, Ricci School at 55 Intervale Ave., they’ll vote at Tri-County Community Action Center.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2405 3C, North Providence High School at 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., they’ll vote at Tri-County Community Action Center.
• If residents normally vote at 2406 3D, Tri-County Community Action Center, they’ll again vote there.
