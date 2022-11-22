NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence students showed slight improvement in mathematics while holding the line in English language arts, according to the recently released results of the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) exam, administered to students in grades 3-8 from March to May.
There was no change in the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations in ELA, which was 34.9 percent.
Broken down further, more students exceeded expectations in ELA (4.5 percent this year, compared to 3.8 percent last year).
This year, 17.9 percent of students did not meet expectations in ELA, compared to 15.1 percent last year.
North Providence students improved their performance in the math exam since last year’s RICAS.
Twenty-three percent of students met or exceeded expectations in math this year, compared to 19.6 percent last year.
Very few students exceeded expectations (1.1 percent compared to 0.9 percent last year); but fewer students are not meeting expectations (24.2 percent compared to 27 percent last year).
More students took the test in both subject areas this year (99.2 percent in ELA and 99.3 percent in math).
Statewide data demonstrated a 10-percent increase in participation in both subjects, rising to 98 percent, a significant increase in math proficiency of approximately 7 percent, and a slight decline in ELA of approximately 2 percent.
“The 2022 RICAS results show that while a lot of work remains ahead to get our students back up to speed, Rhode Island is on its way to recovery,” said state Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green in a release.
“We’re encouraged that some districts have returned to their pre-pandemic levels or exceeded them, and that our statewide focus on math instruction and support led to a significant jump in math performance across the state.”
She added, “Rhode Island schools worked diligently to fully return to in-person learning last year, but we know it was not a typical year because COVID-19 still impacted most aspects of education here and across the nation. RIDE will continue to support school leaders to better serve the needs of students and meet the priorities of their communities to help all students recover.”
