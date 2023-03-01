NORTH PROVIDENCE – While students and teachers were on February break, North Providence public schools received a number of upgrades.
At NPHS, the front entrance facing Mineral Spring Avenue was replaced with a fob-controlled entry. This will make entering and exiting the high school easier for staff and emergency personnel. New glass doors were installed at the side entrance of the high school as well, as the previous doors were difficult to open.
Installation of a new exhaust system for all interior classrooms in the high school has also begun. The current system, which was assessed about two years ago, still works, but the system is from 1993 and therefore results in inconsistent heating. The modernized system will lead to improved air circulation, according to officials, who say staff and students should notice improvements as the system continues to be installed.
At the high school, Ricci Middle School and Birchwood Middle School, concrete posts have been placed by all glass entrances to improve safety.
All capital work is being done using federal Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, along with safety funds provided by the state.
More improvements to NPHS, such as a total remodel of the auditorium and enhancing the library media center, will be coming in the near future.
Renovations are funded from $4 million that the high school received from the State Facility Equity Fund, and will qualify for state reimbursement based on NP’s reimbursement rate, which could be up to 80 percent.
About $3.8 will go toward the auditorium project while about $260,000 will go toward the media center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.