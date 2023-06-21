NORTH PROVIDENCE – In addition to the traditional organizations they seek federal grant funding for, town officials this year are applying for $1 million in Community Development Block Grants for improvements in Centredale.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said Monday that the money would go a long way toward making physical improvements to an area that has seen significant private investment in recent years.
Of the $1 million, $250,000 would be for facade improvements, while the remaining $750,000 would go toward streetscape enhancements, a total Wiegand said would “make a big difference in that area.”
Both the Planning Board and Town Council have voted to approve the overall CDBG application, said Wiegand, which includes money requests for St. Mary’s Home for Children, the Fogarty Center, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.
The total application is for $1.4 million, said Wiegand, including the money for the organizations the town has partnered with for some 15 years.
The Planning Board was set to hold a public hearing on the grant application on Tuesday, June 20.
The Town Council passed a resolution at its June 5 meeting supporting the CDGB application. Also at that meeting, Councilor Steve Loporchio received support from his colleagues to set up a committee to track all grant money the town processes, including current balances and expiration dates. During trying times, said Loporchio, it’s more important than ever to make sure no money is left on the table, especially with so much money available to be applied for.
North Providence’s grant writer is town resident Lisa Andoscia, who built her reputation for successful grants in North Providence before being hired by numerous other area communities to complete the same type of work.
