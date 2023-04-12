Ava Dorgan crosses home plate
North Providence senior catcher Ava Dorgan, shown getting ready to cross the plate during a Division II game against Johnston last season at Notte Park, is off to an excellent season at the plate this spring. Dorgan and the Cougars will visit South Kingstown tomorrow morning at the Broad Rock Play Fields in Wakefield.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – If the North Providence High softball team hopes to make its 12th straight trip to the postseason, then the Cougars are going to have to get the job done with one of their youngest rosters in recent memory.

Nine of their 13 active players hail from the freshman and sophomore classes, and only six players are back from last year’s team that caught fire at the end of the season, won its last four games to qualify for the Division II playoffs, and nearly stunned the eventual champion, Prout, in their tournament opener, only to suffer a 2-1 loss.

