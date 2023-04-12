NORTH PROVIDENCE – If the North Providence High softball team hopes to make its 12th straight trip to the postseason, then the Cougars are going to have to get the job done with one of their youngest rosters in recent memory.
Nine of their 13 active players hail from the freshman and sophomore classes, and only six players are back from last year’s team that caught fire at the end of the season, won its last four games to qualify for the Division II playoffs, and nearly stunned the eventual champion, Prout, in their tournament opener, only to suffer a 2-1 loss.
The Cougars opened their season last week with back-to-back losses, an 8-1 defeat to the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op squad last Tuesday, April 4, at Notte Park and an 8-6 setback to Westerly three days later on the road, but in head coach Mike Tuorto’s eyes, better days are ahead for his young group.
“We’re continuing to build in the right direction,” he said on Monday morning after his team’s workout at Notte Park. “We have a great group of kids that’s working hard everyday in practice. We’re looking to improve each and every day we step on the field and that’s all you can really ask for.”
Three players who have been with the varsity team for the past three seasons lead the roster, starting with senior catcher and cleanup hitter Ava Dorgan, who earned Honorable Mention All-Division honors last spring and is off to a fantastic start.
“Ava’s been a rock star,” said Tuorto. “She’s a consummate teammate and a great leader, and she’s our sparkplug in the middle (of the lineup). She’s 4-for-7 in two games with a bunch of RBIs and three runs scored.”
The Cougars’ other senior is right fielder Yasmine Rojas, who has been “a pleasant surprise both in right field, and more importantly, at the plate,” added Tuorto, and also back is junior Kayla-Jo Macchio, who moves from the infield to the circle.
“Kayla-Jo is our only pitcher,” noted Tuorto. “When she throws strikes and has command, we’re going to do very well. But if things are going rough, we’re going to have to kind of bear down, be gritty a little bit, and try to make something happen.”
The Cougars also have senior Michaela Rizzo on their roster, but Rizzo, who landed Second-Team All-Division honors as a third baseman her sophomore year, has been sidelined since then, no thanks to knee injuries she suffered during her last two seasons with the Cougars’ soccer team.
The only other upperclassman is junior first baseman Caroline Ricci, who moves from third base “and she’s been doing some really good things for us,” noted Tuorto. Joining Ricci in the infield are three freshmen who promise to be very good players for years to come: second baseman Madilyn Sheehan, third baseman Sophia Rahill, and shortstop Makenna Heon.
A player who reminds Tuorto of some of the program’s standout players from seasons past, “Makenna is a catcher by trade, but we put her at the hardest position in the field and she’s already turned several double plays,” he reported. “She’s making plays that you wouldn’t expect a freshman to make. And she’s hitting the ball, which is great to see. She’s going to be a special one for us over the next few years.”
While the Cougars boast young talent in the diamond, they’re also blessed with a speedy outfield that features sophomore Riddhi Mistry in left field, sophomore Sophia Garland in center, and Rojas in right.
“I think our outfield is our strong suit this season,” added Tuorto. “They’re solid and fast, and they’re all very good at backing each other up.”
Garland, who is a threat on the basepaths, is also the Cougars’ leadoff batter; Mistry bats second, Heon hits third, and Rahill, Rojas, and Macchio follow Dorgan in the lineup.
Coming off the bench are sophomore first baseman Olivia Salabert and outfielder Alexis Vieira and freshmen outfielders Elizabeth Ricci and Aleysha Rodriguez.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to host Johnston on Tuesday morning at Notte Park, were coming off a tough-to-swallow loss to Westerly, as three unearned runs in the home half of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the contest.
Down by an 8-3 score, the Cougars scored three runs in the top of the seventh and had runners at the corners with two outs, but the Bulldogs wiggled off the hook and escaped with the victory.
Rojas provided one of the Cougars’ highlights of the day with a two-run triple to right field midway through the game that sliced the Cougars’ deficit to 4-2.
“We’ve been competitive in both games, but errors hurt us,” added Tuorto, whose team received the Division II-North’s Sportsmanship Award last spring. “And we really hit the ball well against Westerly. We had at least 10 hits, so that was a positive.”
The Cougars return to action on Thursday at 11 a.m. with a game against South Kingstown at the Broad Rock Play Fields in Wakefield, and next Monday at 4 p.m., they will host Ponaganset.
The division, which shrunk from 20 to 16 teams during the RIIL’s offseason realignment, also contains Lincoln, Woonsocket, Mount Hope, Barrington, East Greenwich, Toll Gate, Middletown, Portsmouth, Narragansett, and West Warwick.
Prout moved up to D-I and traded places with South Kingstown and the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team, and five teams dropped to D-III: Mount Saint Charles, Tiverton, Exeter/West Greenwich, Rogers, and Cranston East.
