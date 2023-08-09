NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee is officially back in action after its former chairperson stepped down.
The group is comprised of parents of special education students and its mission is to not only improve communication among parents, staff, administrators and schools and advocate for partnerships with parents of students with disabilities, as well as inform the community about special education services, future plans, and state and federal funding applications.
Above all, the group seeks to encourage a greater understanding, acceptance, compassion and inclusion of children receiving special education.
“Not everyone’s special education experience is the same, so our duty is to help them through things to the best of our knowledge,” said Michelle MacIntosh, head of SELAC.
The group mainly has four public meetings per year, during which they discuss topics such as what is the difference between an IEP and a 504, as well as district budget plans and guest speakers. During their most recent meeting last month, a parent panel was held with Cindy VanAvery, director of student services for the North Providence School Department, to discuss questions and different special education-related topics.
“Last year, we worked with a PTO to have an inclusive paint night,” Leigh said.
VanAvery said she has witnessed a lot of positive input from the group.
“Over the last four years in North Providence, I’ve really seen an amazing group of parents coming together and advocating over things related to special education,” she said.
VanAvery said she loves the inclusive philosophy that the group fosters not only with their own children but also in schools.
“It took a bit to re-establish after the previous chair left, but once we reassembled, (we) reached out and surveyed parents of students with special needs on what topics they want to learn about,” said VanAvery.
This led to updates on the marketing brochure as well as revisions to the special education section of the school website, with new topics such as rights of parents and IEPs vs. 504s.
“What makes this SELAC stronger is that they are good about making recommendations to drive change and make sure that special education is at the forefront,” VanAvery said. “These parents are phenomenal and we welcome all parents; it’s about collaboration and problem solving.”
There is an open slot for a treasurer at SELAC, but otherwise, the organization is working to make sure all parents are active participants.
“We take all situations seriously and like having parents at the table helping make decisions – what do we do with funds coming in? What resources do we need to bring to the district? What are we great at but what do we need to work on? This parent group is great at providing me with all that information,” VanAvery said.
The level of involvement can vary based on what the group is discussing at any time. VanAvery said more parents participate when broader topics are discussed, with up to 45 parents filling the room.
“The parents determine the priorities and activities, while the advisory piece is to bring initiatives and discussion back to me,” she said. “That’s what’s great about the group informally, it’s about informing and listening to each other, helping each other troubleshoot and ask questions that need to be asked.”
VanAvery praised MacIntosh for her community outreach and for posting events that are inclusive for all in town.
“It goes back to the inclusivity, everybody is welcomed and embraced,” she said.
She said she sees the group as an opportunity for parents to join and advocate as well as offer guidance to the administration to be part of the process and a wider system.
“You start really small and before you know it, you have reached and met a lot of parents,” VanAvery said.
