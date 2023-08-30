NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Parks and Recreation staff are blasting sports league organizer and former Planning Board member Justin Conrad for his characterization of how the town approaches care of its athletic fields, saying they’re proud of the work done in recent years to improve facilities.
In a joint letter from Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers and Parks Foreman Joseph Riccardi this week, the two said they were “appalled and insulted” and compelled to respond to what they perceived as “exaggerated and unsubstantiated comments regarding certain things.”
For example, they said, responding to Conrad, fields are locked not by the town but by individual sports leagues holding the permits to practice and play games throughout the season.
“Imagine the chaos if the fields are left unlocked,” they said. “Our sports leagues would show up for practices to find un-permitted people on the fields, dogs running around freely and often leaving waste behind. Would Mr. Conrad want his child playing in a field and sliding on animal feces?”
Conrad, in a story last week, called for the town to be more proactive and less reactive in its approach to athletic facilities, making fields more available to youth, being more collaborative with league representatives in getting upgrades done the right way, and not closing basketball courts based on complaints from neighbors.
Riccardi and Vickers took issue with Conrad’s suggestions of passing the blame on field maintenance.
“The efforts being made to improve all the town’s recreation facilities is certainly not from a government that doesn’t support its youth,” they wrote.
They added that the town is on its way to having five new state-of-the-art elementary schools, the state’s best and newest playground for children with special needs, has added a new pickleball court at Stephen Olney Park based on requests from residents, redone Notte Park fields that were enjoyed by the girls’ softball league and town league, and new equipment installed at all playgrounds in the past few years.
They also noted how local youth recently enjoyed an affordable summer camp that comes with a waiting list each year, which Conrad’s own child has attended the past couple of years and which employs more than 70 town youth seeking summer employment.
“When the pool closed down, Mayor Lombardi instructed and encouraged any other departments who could use some part-time help to reach out to those affected at the pool,” they said.
All basketball and tennis courts will be resurfaced and fields are being updated, they said.
“In a perfect world, all of these projects would have been completed by now,” they wrote. “However, to hold the town responsible for projects that depend on outside contractors to complete is unfair. Does this sound like a community that does not care for their youth?” they asked.
Conrad also took issue with the fact that it was even considered to close down the town pool permanently after a recent explosion, saying the town should have instead gone straight to focusing on properly maintaining it, and Vickers and Riccardi said they were amazed at those comments (editor’s note: Conrad was talking about having a plan for proper maintenance going forward and not stating that maintenance could have prevented the explosion).
“The recent devastation that took place was neither preventable nor predictable,” they wrote. “In addition, the mayor has stated his commitment to repairing and reopening the facility.”
Lastly and most disturbing, said the two, was Conrad’s assertion that the town should have an “actual parks and recreation department.”
Riccardi said he has an incredible crew that maintains all recreational facilities, and they are not understaffed, working closely with Vickers and hosting an annual youth sports meeting, with league presidents, coaches and the town’s athletic director in attendance.
“At that time, each representative is given opportunity to raise any concerns regarding field conditions, building issues and scheduling permits,” they said. “Permits are issued prior to the start of each season.”
Vickers explained that though the parks crew is technically made up of DPW workers, they are solely responsible for care of parks and playgrounds during the winter months, shifting to other tasks such as plowing once winter comes. She said it’s a great crew, completing way more tasks than parks workers in many communities, including lining fields for sports groups. They do so much, in fact, that she’s actually had discussions with the leagues about doing more, she said.
Mayor Lombardi this week said just about everyone involved with local youth sports leagues is excited about how far the town has come in the last few months. Imagine the outrage, he said, if everyone was simply allowed to walk on any field with their pets and allow them to defecate in the facilities.
“We’re in a lot better shape now than we were,” he said. “And I find it a little difficult to respond to someone who doesn’t aim before they shoot.”
