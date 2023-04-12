NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials say they’ve secured an agreement that streetlights along state roadways in North Providence will be paid for by the state.
Town Director of Communications and Technology Ralph Nahigian told the Town Council on April 4 that Mayor Charles Lombardi, in his capacity as mayor and president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns along with other mayors and town managers, had been pressuring the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to take possession of lights on their streets.
State officials have been “telling us how many streetlights we’re supposed to have,” but not paying for them, said Nahigian.
Under the agreement, the state will purchase and maintain the lights and pay for electricity on state roads. Non-local roads are plentiful in North Providence, which covers about 5 square miles.
The total number of streetlights impacted is about 550, said Nahigian, along Mineral Spring Avenue, Charles Street, Douglas Avenue, Smith Street, Waterman Avenue, the state-owned section of Fruit Hill Avenue, and some of Woonasquatucket Avenue.
The change will save the town about $3,800 per month, according to Nahigian, and the state has its own crew for maintenance. One of their biggest concerns, he said, was that lights still be fixed in a timely manner, and he said officials have assured them that there will still be a fast response time, similar to what’s seen on the highway currently.
The Town Council unanimously approved an agreement between the town and RIDOT for the “gratis transfer” of streetlight facilities.
