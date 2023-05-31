NORTH PROVIDENCE – From building a fully functional, life-sized R2-D2 to writing and illustrating a children’s book, North Providence High School students showcased their passions and skills with this year’s senior projects.
One year ago this week, Douglas McNeill began working on his senior project of 3D printing and constructing a working replica of R2-D2.
Between ordering parts and 3D printing many others on his 9-inch home 3D printer, McNeill assembled what he called “one of the most recognizable pieces of movie prop history.”
McNeill said he did not follow any instructions or guide, and instead went to the internet for any resources he could, ultimately self-teaching himself how to create his R2-D2. McNeill is no stranger to 3D printing, building an Iron Man suit last year.
The robot is complete with blinking lights and sound effects, and is operated via bluetooth by an Xbox controller.
McNeill’s R2-D2 has three gears: a walking pace, a jogging pace and a super speed option.
“My little brother tried racing it and lost,” he said.
McNeill will attend University of Rhode Island in the fall to study electrical engineering, and said he plans on bringing R2-D2 with him.
For her senior project, Lauren Onye ran Afro-textured hair care workshops at North Providence middle schools to teach students of color how to care for and style their hair.
“In middle school I was really insecure about my hair, and middle school is such a vulnerable time anyway,” said Onye. “I wanted to teach students things I wish I knew at that age and help them to feel comfortable and confident about their hair.”
In March, Onye ran two workshops, one at Birchwood Middle School and one at Ricci Middle School. More than 60 students attended the after-school sessions.
At the workshops, Onye set up five stations: a hair wash station, a make-your-own-hair oil station where students could build their own hair oil depending on their hair type, a hair porosity station educating students on how much water their hair absorbs, and two hair styling stations where students learned how to braid or style their hair.
Onye brought along some volunteers to help her with the workshops.
“I made sure to bring male and females with different hair types, textures and skin colors so all of the students could see someone who looks like them,” she said.
Though Onye said she loves doing hair, she will be going to University of Notre Dame for marketing and potentially pharmaceutical sales.
Santino Autiello’s project was focused on ocean and beach conservation. Autiello said for a few summers, he worked at Second Beach cleaning up trash, and was always “really bothered” by the amount of litter there was.
For his senior project, Autiello organized a cleanup of Oakland Beach in Warwick, where more than 50 volunteers collected 300 pounds of trash between the parking lot, park and the beach.
“Everyone loves going to the beach, but then they don’t realize how they’re harming the environment in the process of enjoying themselves,” said Autiello. “It hurts me to see that.”
In doing the cleanup, Autiello said his goal was not only to clean up the beach, but also bring the community together over a common issue, and to inspire community members to take small steps to keep our oceans beautiful.
Autiello will be pursuing his love of the ocean at the University of Rhode Island where he will study ocean engineering.
For Jonell English’s senior project, she wrote and illustrated a children’s book called “A Family Like Yours.”
In the book, English tells the story of an interracial family, showing children that “families come in all colors, shapes and sizes.”
“I’m from an interracial family myself, so I wanted to showcase my own family and experiences,” said English. “I feel like it’s important that children understand that families can look many different ways.”
The main character, Sterling, is based on English’s younger sister, and English said all of the other characters are “exact replicas” of her own family.
English drew all of the illustrations herself on her iPad, and was able to self-publish the book through Amazon, where it is currently available.
The writing and illustrations took about five months, and was “a passion project” for English. Despite her artistic abilities, English will be studying chemical engineering at Worcester Poly Tech this fall.
For their senior project, Emma Borkman and Naeelah Desanges teamed up to run a clothing swap in March.
Borkman and Desanges said they were inspired by clothing swaps run by The Nest in Providence, where people come together to exchange valued clothing items in an effort to promote inexpensive, sustainable fashion.
“Fast fashion is such a pressing issue in our current society with how fast trend cycles are moving due to social media. We figured this would be a great way to educate our peers on ways we can help the environment through clothing,” said Desanges.
Any clothing left after the swap was donated to Big Brother Big Sister of Rhode Island, and any money raised went to Fashion Revolution, an organization promoting “clean, fair and transparent fashion,” said Borkman.
After graduation, Desanges will be continuing her passion for sustainability by studying marketing and sustainable business practices at Bentley University, and Borkman will attend Salve Regina University studying business administration.
(1) comment
What a great story. I expect good things from all of these young men and women. Very proud of all of you - well done!
