NPHS Senior Projects
North Providence High School seniors produced some impressive work with their senior projects. From left are Jonell English, Lauren Onye, Naeelah Desanges, Emma Borkman, Douglas McNeill and Santino Autiello and McNeill’s R2-D2.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – From building a fully functional, life-sized R2-D2 to writing and illustrating a children’s book, North Providence High School students showcased their passions and skills with this year’s senior projects.

One year ago this week, Douglas McNeill began working on his senior project of 3D printing and constructing a working replica of R2-D2.

(1) comment

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

What a great story. I expect good things from all of these young men and women. Very proud of all of you - well done!

