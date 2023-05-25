NORTH PROVIDENCE – Like many Taylor Swift fans, Jessica Krizman of North Providence said she was excited to purchase tickets to see Swift when the artist announced her Eras Tour last November.
“I started liking Taylor when my younger sister dragged me to her ‘1989’ show, and then I started listening to her,” Krizman told The Breeze.
From there, she said, going to Swift’s shows became a nice tradition for her and her sister Nicole. In the past, buying tickets wasn’t a problem, especially from the company Ticketmaster. So when the time came to purchase tickets for her next shows at Gillette Stadium in May, Krizman registered for “verified fan” and was told via email that she would be receiving a pre-sale code to buy tickets.
“We never ended up getting a code,” she said.
According to their website, Ticketmaster Verified Fan is committed to getting more tickets into the hands of fans fairly. A random selection of registered fans receives a unique code allowing them to enter the pre-sale and purchase tickets before the general public. Ticketmaster Verified Fan doesn’t guarantee everyone tickets, but the unique codes allow more fans who intend to go to the show to get tickets, rather than ticket bots.
Krizman is one of many who were frustrated by the experience. She soon became part of the lawsuit with 355 Swiftie plaintiffs against Live Nation, the multinational entertainment company that owns Ticketmaster.
Attorney Jennifer Kinder, representing Krizman and the many fans throughout the country, said it is essential for communities to understand how the national issue of Ticketmaster’s monopoly is felt at the local level.
“Our lawsuit is not about getting tickets, per se, but about Live Nation’s business practices that violate antitrust laws and fraudulently inflate ticket prices,” she said in a statement.
Though she didn’t get tickets the first time they went on sale, Krizman ended up purchasing floor seats for Swift’s instantly iconic rain show last Saturday, but for a big price. She purchased each ticket for $1,500.
Krizman told The Breeze she hopes Live Nation can take some accountability, especially for future experiences with more artists and their fans as the experience to buy tickets now causes anxiety and frustration.
“Everyone is excited to experience these events, it just takes away these opportunities,” she said.
In 2022, said Kinder, Live Nation grossed $44.344 billion in profit, which was a 127.13 percent increase from 2021. Simultaneously, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino’s compensation package grew from $13.8 million in 2021 to $139 million in 2022. Rapino recently likened buying one or two concert tickets a year as more affordable than going to Disneyland or purchasing a Gucci bag, said Kinder.
“This statement demonstrates how out of touch Rapino is with the economic reality of the average concert goer,” she said. “We are enthusiastic that prominent musicians, such as Garth Brooks and Courtney Love, have stated that Ticketmaster’s monopoly is bad for artists and fans.”
