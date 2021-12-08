NORTH PROVIDENCE — School building improvements could be on the horizon, thanks to a recent grant from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
The $100,000 grant will pay for the North Providence School Department to hire a company to prepare a five-year needs assessment.
Superintendent Joseph Goho said the assessment would put the district in the position to be reimbursed on certain emergency repairs, to become eligible for federal and state funding, and to potentially enhance school buildings, especially the district’s older elementary schools.
The Necessity of School Construction Application is a mechanism by which RIDE approves school construction projects. The multi-stage application requires an assessment of the school district’s facilities, so that a master plan can be created for improvements.
The applications are accepted on an annual basis. Stage I, which identifies the district’s needs, is due by Feb. 15, 2022. Stage II, which includes proposed construction projects, is due on Sept. 15, 2022.
North Providence had already started the work of hiring a company for its capital improvement plan, which will now be funded via the grant.
After district leaders met with representatives from three companies, StudioJAED, the lowest bidder, was hired for the job last month. Goho said they come highly recommended from other communities, as well as by RIDE.
Goho said the company’s proposal meets RIDE’s stage I submission deadline of Feb. 15. The full stage II submission will be ready for next fall, which includes the entire visioning process.
Senior architect Rick Colavecchio, offering an overview of StudioJAED’s scope of work, said the company has done a lot of work in the Providence area. They’re currently working with Coventry, and worked with Smithfield, Foster, Glocester, Newport, Portsmouth and Westerly in the past.
The company planned to start assessing North Providence’s school facilities in the first two weeks of December. Part of the process will include meeting with principals and other stakeholders to gather feedback.
“As architects and engineers, we feel it’s [about] both the building and the body. There’s fresh air, natural daylight, acoustics and thermal comfort,” he said. “You’ve heard this before: warm, safe and dry. That’s what we intend to do.”
Knowing the district has two new elementary schools, he said the company plans to “really delve into and see what we can do” with the older ones, including tackling some deferred maintenance.
Potential enhancements could include:
- New furniture
- Improved sight-lines, acoustics and technology
- “Bringing nature in”
- Quiet breakout spaces
- Common social/group work spaces
Colavecchio said the company is committed to fiscal responsibility and responsible innovation, balancing the district’s needs against funding limitations.
Goho commended the School Committee for moving forward with the visioning process, calling it, “a very fiscally responsible thing to do.”
“It’s not going to cost the district a penny to undergo this very rigorous evaluation of our facilities, which you know, normally would cost six figures and higher,” he said, adding that the Stage I and II applications will, at the very least, make the district eligible for reimbursement on emergency repairs. “This puts us in the optimum position financially,” he said.
