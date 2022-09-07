NORTH PROVIDENCE – Year two of the North Providence Village Festival in Centredale promises to be bigger and better than the successful inaugural event, say organizers, with several kinks and imperfections worked out.
The festival, with food, live music, vendors and other activities, runs this Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 6 p.m.
The new and improved Kids Zone will be the biggest improvement, says Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo, with inflatables, face painting and other activities. There will also be more food trucks, with stand-up tables added for people as they watch the bands that will entertain the crowds, and many new vendors.
There will be no crazy changes, said DiLorenzo, because that first event on Smith Street in Centredale was such a success. The festival, which draws attention to an area of town on the rise while supporting local businesses and promoting community spirit, is now a tradition, he said.
Parking is plentiful, including at Robbins Funeral Home, Yacht Club Soda, and the North Providence Mancini Center. A shuttle will run continuously between the Mancini Center and the Centredale roundabout “all three days and nonstop,” said DiLorenzo.
“As long as the festival’s open, that bus will be going back and forth,” he said, making the senior center perhaps the most convenient spot to park.
Alcohol will be provided again by Centredale Revival Company and Rhode Island Billiard, Bar & Bistro.
The music schedule is as follows:
• Friday – DJ Eddie “The Fixer” Catoni, 4 to 6:45 p.m., and Airplay, 7-10 p.m.
• Saturday – The North Providence High School Band, 2-4 p.m., DJ Eddie “The Fixer” Catoni, 4-6:45 p.m., Image, 7-10 p.m.
• Sunday, Ron Giorgio, 1-3 p.m., Brass Attack, 3-6 p.m.
Mayor Charles Lombardi and others will address the crowd prior to entertainment on Sunday.
For more information, contact DiLorenzo at 401-640-0613.
