NORTH PROVIDENCE – The third North Providence Village Festival in Centredale will be the biggest yet, says Town Councilor Steve DiLorenzo, organizer of the three-day event.
The event, featuring food, fun, vendors and live music, will happen in the area of Town Hall on Smith Street, running 4-10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 8; Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m.
Get ready to dance to live entertainment, say organizers, with Image and Eddie Rotella playing on Friday, Bobby Justin and DJ Eddie the Fixer with Disco Fever on Saturday, and Brass Attack and DJ Eddie the Fixer on Sunday.
DiLorenzo said they’re really hoping people take advantage of available parking at the North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., with a shuttle bus running back and forth. There will be additional parking at Robbins Funeral Home and Yacht Club Beverage.
There will be inflatables for children and plenty of food trucks as part of a festival expansion down Steere Avenue next to Town Hall.
“We’re praying for good weather,” said DiLorenzo.
Sunday will include a 9/11 ceremony at 1 p.m. honoring veterans and first responders, added DiLorenzo.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said town workers have been busy over the past several days making “a bunch of upgrades” around Town Hall, including repairs to sidewalks, painting, and installing new brickwork in preparation for the annual festival.
For more information on the festival, call DiLorenzo at 401-640-0613.
