NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena say they are happy to announce that their towns have received an Animal Welfare Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation of $7,500 to host a rabies clinic.
The grant will be used to help residents of the neighboring towns with the costs associated with preventative veterinary care for their cat or dog. The clinic will provide rabies vaccinations for pets of town residents, and will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Governor Notte Park recreation hall, 1801 Douglas Ave., North Providence.
A voucher for up to $80 will be provided to residents toward the vaccinations of their cats and/or dogs. Any fees incurred over and above the $80 voucher are to be paid directly by the pet owner.
The following requirements for the utilization of the voucher are as follows:
• Cats and dogs must be at least three months old to receive vaccinations.
• All cats must be in a pet carrier.
• All dogs must be on leashes.
• The voucher is only valid the day of the clinic for services provided by the Salmon River Mobile Vet.
• The towns are not responsible for any fees incurred over and above the voucher, nor are they responsible for any complications which may arise.
• Vouchers are for owned cats or dogs and not available to rescues or shelters.
• Vouchers will be available until such time grant funding is exhausted.
Owners must provide valid identification showing they are a resident of either town.
