NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena say they are happy to announce that their towns have received an Animal Welfare Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation of $7,500 to host a rabies clinic.

The grant will be used to help residents of the neighboring towns with the costs associated with preventative veterinary care for their cat or dog. The clinic will provide rabies vaccinations for pets of town residents, and will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Governor Notte Park recreation hall, 1801 Douglas Ave., North Providence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.