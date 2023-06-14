NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town resident Estelle Barada continues to do what she does best, re-enacting historical figures at Hearthside House in Lincoln, despite a devastating cancer diagnosis.
Barada is battling pancreatic cancer, undergoing chemotherapy treatments every other week. When she’s not in treatment, she is dressing up as women from history, which has been her passion since her days at the Boston Conservatory.
Barada moved to Providence to attend the Boston Conservatory in 1971 on a full scholarship. As part of her scholarship, she worked in the costume department, organizing all of the costumes by era.
“It took me until my junior year to have them all labeled and in order, which made the department what it is now,” she said.
Barada told The Breeze she spent a lot of time in the library doing research on what people wore throughout history to piece together costumes in the correct way.
“There was a box full of undergarments, men’s shoes, hats, pins, and it took (me) a very long time,” she said.
But Barada had found her calling, and continued to do extensive research to bring history to life.
“When I left, I found that I loved history,” she said. “I loved what people wore and when I was down there, I was dressed up.” Barada’s favorite era is the 1800s Victorian era, when women would dress in plumes and corsets.
Barada said she is fascinated that women wore clothes that were so constrictive yet so beautiful at the same time. By the time she finished college, she was dressing up “in these fabulous clothes” to tell the story of Victorian woman. When she got married, Barada’s husband converted the first floor of their home into a studio, where she would give tea parties dressed in Victorian clothing.
“A lot of my friends were artists, and we would have plays and get dressed up and tell stories,” she said. “It was my way of staying in touch with what I loved doing.”
One of the women that Barada loves bringing to life is Christiana Bannister.
“She’s the founder of the Bannister House, which is a senior citizen house in Providence,” Barada said. “A lot of people know of Edward (Bannister), but not of Christiana.”
Another historical woman she portrays is Sissieretta Jones, a famous opera singer from the 1800s.
“I would give tea parties at the Governor Lippitt House to girls in the city that have never gone to a tea party and I told them about Sissieretta Jones,” she said.
Barada said her favorite historic woman to portray is Duchess Quamino, a formerly enslaved woman who became famous as an independent caterer. “She is a colonial character,” she said. Quamino’s clothing typically consisted of a bed jacket with petticoat, Barada said, and a big straw hat.
“Duchess is a baker, famous for her Newport plum cake,” said Barada. “I did re-enactments with the Newport Historical Society and they introduced her to me, and I did all the research to find out about her. Her personality and mine are very close. We both have a passion for food and hospitality.”
According to Barada’s research, Quamino had a nice temperament and as a result, people wanted to know more about her story. She was also educated, soft-spoken and well-liked.
Barada said her aim is to leave a legacy by bringing the historic figures to life, despite her cancer treatment every other week. After treatment, it typically takes Barada a full week to recover and get back to herself.
“When I feel good, I’m up and out,” she said. “That’s how I’m surviving my cancer. My doctor has no clue what’s going on with me. When I was diagnosed in 2020, I was told I had six months to a year to live, and now it’s three years later.”
Though Barada enjoys re-enacting historic figures when she is feeling well, she said it isn’t easy doing between treatments. There is no cure for her stage four pancreatic cancer and the chemotherapy is keeping her alive from month to month, she said.
When it comes to the side effects of her treatment, Barada said she has a high tolerance for pain as someone who birthed six children naturally.
“Most of the time, I’m not in pain, I’m in discomfort,” she said.
She sais she will receive chemotherapy treatments for the rest of her life, but won’t let it stop her from doing what she loves.
“I want to be an encouragement for everyone,” she said. “Even on days when I don’t want to get up, I get up.”
Barada has been a North Providence resident for a year and wants her neighbors to know she is here.
“Life is too short, and the day is not promised to you,” she said. “That’s why I want to go about my days being helpful and positive to other people.”
