NORTH PROVIDENCE – Stephanie Coro has made a name for herself in the world of basketball. While at North Providence High School (Class of 2008), she set a scoring record, beating out the legendary Ernie DiGregorio by about 100 points.
At Rhode Island College, she’s in the top three for scoring on the women’s side.
“What’s pretty cool is that the top three women scorers at North Providence are me, Joanne D’Allesandro and Kathy Lanni, in that order,” she said. “At RIC, it’s Kathy, me, and Joanne.”
Both Lanni and D’Allesandro were teammates of Coro’s mom, Paula, at RIC.
This Saturday, June 10, Coro will be using her basketball skills to raise money for Special Olympics Rhode Island with her event called Nothing But Net.
“For 24 hours, every hour on the hour, I’ll do 100 free throws,” she said.
It’s an event started by Debbie Antonelli, an analyst at ESPN.
“She started it in 2018. Her son Frankie has Down syndrome. She was a basketball player, and she wanted to do this to benefit her son, his friends, and the special athletes of South Carolina.”
Three years ago, Antonelli’s group reached out to Coro.
“I said, awesome,” she said. “Debbie and I are the only two with just one shooter for 24 hours.”
The first year, COVID restrictions were just winding down, and Coro held the event in her parents’ yard in North Providence.
“We had some spectators, not a lot, but we raised about $8,000,” she said.
Last year, the event was held at the Cranston East gym, raising $15,000.
This year, the event was planned for the first weekend in June, when the Special Olympics Games were being held.
“It’s supposed to rain, and I wanted to do it outdoors, so I put it off until next weekend,” said Coro late last week.
The venue returns to Coro’s childhood home.
“I grew up there, it’s my hoop, my home court,” she said. “Plus, it’s easier at 4 a.m., if I get tired, I can go inside and rest on the couch. Last year, I could only rest on bleachers.”
Coro will be helped by Ryan Fleming, a Special Olympic athlete.
“He’s a huge reason I keep doing this. His love and passion for the game of basketball is incredible,” Coro said. “He is so supportive and such a huge help with the event. There are some rounds where I make 90 free throws and he finishes it off by making 10. He has an incredible presence and I’m grateful to have him on my team.”
When she’s not shooting hoops in her parents’ backyard, she works as a sales executive at a local promotional products company. She also coaches basketball at Wheeler School and runs clinics at the Boys & Girls Club in Warwick.
Shooting 2,400 free throws in 24 hours is no easy feat.
“It’s definitely tough. Once I start, I have to go all the way through,” she said. “It’s such a cool event, though. Hopefully, it will grow bigger every year. Maybe I can get some sponsors.”
Visit www.facebook.com/stephanie.coro.14 for more. There’s a donation link, and those interested in watching can reach out to Coro on Facebook to get her parents’ address.
