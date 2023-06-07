A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local marijuana ordinance goes a bit further than originally anticipated and is now moving forward, after the Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee gave it a nod on June 1.
“Not only is it prohibiting the smoking of marijuana in public property, but also within the public sphere,” said subcommittee Chairperson Stefano Famiglietti.
While discussing the matter in committee and reviewing the ordinance Smithfield passed, he said, they recognized that because marijuana is an intoxicant, they have to treat it more like alcohol in the public sphere as well.
Public places within the revised ordinance include streets, sidewalks, alleys, highways, bridges, overpasses, parking lots, municipal buildings and lots, parks, including trails and conservation areas, athletic fields and their seating areas, pools, plazas, doorways, entranceways, pedestrian malls, playgrounds, places of amusement, hallways, and lobbies and other portions of apartment houses and hotels not constituting rooms or apartments designed for living.
Anyone found in violation is liable to pay a fine of no more than $100 for a first offense and not more than $150 for a subsequent offense.
The Breeze reported in April that town officials were looking to close a loophole in local ordinances that was still allowing smoking of marijuana despite prohibiting smoking of tobacco and e-cigarettes.
“Smoking and the use of all tobacco products is prohibited in or on playgrounds and parks within the town of North Providence to a distance including 25 feet of any entrance into or exit out of said playgrounds and parks, including athletic fields and public events involving youth, families and seniors,” states the current ordinance under consideration for change.
The new proposed one notes that state laws allow local communities to adopt ordinances banning or imposing restrictions on smoking or vaporizing of cannabis products in public places.
The changes are being made at the request of the North Providence Police Department, and they come after voters approved future marijuana licenses in town last November by a 56-44 percent margin.
The Town Council passed North Providence’s original smoking ban in the summer of 2016, prohibiting it in town parks. That change updated a 1997 ordinance prohibiting smoking on bleachers, stands, areas within 15 feet of dugout facilities, the playground area at Stephen Olney Park, and the beach area at Gov. John Notte Memorial Park.
Also at the June 1 subcommittee meeting, the board adopted an ordinance codifying the School Building Committee and addressed a parking issue on Langdon Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.