North Scituate Fire Department's Dennis Charland and Ryan Goula
North Scituate Fire Department’s Dennis Charland and Ryan Goula prepare for Friday night lent service, held at the department for the past 30 years.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – For 30 years, volunteers at the North Scituate Fire Department have served fish and chips for lent, and in return, funds raised have supported the Fire Department to cover costs.

Since Feb. 26, 1993, the North Scituate Fire Department, located at 201 Danielson Pike, has served fish and chips every Friday during lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over the years, the menu has expanded to include white and red chowder and stuffies from Blount, but the original fish and chips have remained the same.

