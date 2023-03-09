SCITUATE – For 30 years, volunteers at the North Scituate Fire Department have served fish and chips for lent, and in return, funds raised have supported the Fire Department to cover costs.
Since Feb. 26, 1993, the North Scituate Fire Department, located at 201 Danielson Pike, has served fish and chips every Friday during lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over the years, the menu has expanded to include white and red chowder and stuffies from Blount, but the original fish and chips have remained the same.
Last year, the department regularly sold 450 orders of fish and chips each night, adding up to a nightly average of 1,000 pounds of fresh-cut French fries, 250 pounds of fresh cod, and 100 stuffies.
One of the founders of this service, Dennis Charland, said that for many years the North Scituate Fire Department was the focal point in the Scituate community, hosting potluck dinners, dances and carnivals to fund the newly formed department.
Before its incorporation in 1928, the previous fire station was taken over by the Providence Water Supply Board in the 1920s to make way for the reservoir. The newly formed department moved next door to where it stands now.
As the big parties died down, the fire station’s needs did not.
Charland said the town funds the department, and as the costs for fire trucks and other fire equipment have increased, the town needed to take on greater financial costs to support the department.
Over the past 50 years, the town and department have purchased larger items through fundraising and grants, but the department was struggling to find funds for its first defibrillator in 1992. Parking fees for the Scituate Art Festival typically helped the department purchase equipment, but it experienced three days of rain and their efforts were a bust.
“We needed a new and more reliable fundraising source,” Charland said.
He said the department went through all the training to use the defibrillator, but it couldn’t purchase the life-saving equipment.
One of the members visited Bow, N.H., where the Bow Men’s Club held breakfast every Sunday from Columbus Day to April 15, supporting several youth sports programs as well as purchasing large equipment for that town.
“I thought, we have a large Catholic community here, let’s do lent fish and chips,” said Charland.
The inaugural year, the department made more than 150 orders of fish and chips on its first day, and has continued that success for all seven weeks of lent ever since.
Volunteer Ryan Goula said the operation is the busiest three hours of the year, running fryolators non-stop during the dinner rush.
Goula said the department also responds to calls for service while cooking, and he said that’s typically when the calls come in. Calls may slow the dinner service, but he said everyone is generally understanding.
“That’s usually when we get calls, as soon as we start cooking,” he said, laughing.
Volunteers in the department, as well as their families and spouses, take over.
“We’re run like a well-oiled machine,” Goula said.
Charland said cooking stopped for a short time during COVID, which eventually converted to take-out orders only, and once during a wind storm that felled several telephone poles along the Horseshoe Dam.
The department learned quickly that it needed bigger equipment to keep up with demand, and purchased a half-dozen industrial-sized fryers. All the fries are hand-cut and never frozen, and the fish are filleted, beer-battered and fried on site.
Charland said diners can eat inside the station or take orders to go. He said many people have come for years, and they always run into someone they know and start chatting.
“It’s a great community event for a great cause,” Charland said.
North Scituate Fire Department fish and chips funded the defibrillator purchase, and over the years, has paid for new equipment, training, renovations and repairs in the department.
“It’s been there for most of our needs and prevents us from making a larger ask from the town,” Charland said.
Most importantly, Charland and Goula say the fish and chips dinner helps form strong bonds within the volunteer fire company. It shows how well people handle pressure, they said, and develops a sense of family within the department.
“It’s fun. We have a lot of fun with it and it brings us together,” Goula said.
The North Scituate Fire Department will serve fish and chips for lent until April 7 this year.
