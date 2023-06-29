SCITUATE – Sinking and breaking floors, a lack of space for equipment and vehicles, and many more deficiencies are leading to a need for a new facility for the North Scituate Volunteer Fire Station, said officials.
The Town Council last Thursday heard Treasurer Dennis Charland’s request for $2.25 million for the replacement of the building using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
More than half of the town’s allotment of ARPA funds is committed to other projects. Tax Assessor Karen Beattie said the town committed $1,986,384 for capital projects and other requests, leaving $1,213,616 not committed. She said there are more than $4 million in requests, including for a new fire station.
Charland said the town has “kicked the can down the road” on the project for many years. He said the station was built by department members in 1951. Almost immediately, in the 1960s, heavy trucks caused the garage floor to sink.
As a “Band-aid” fix, the department installed support poles in the center of the floor, only for officials to discover a few years later that the support pole footings were not big enough and the floor was still sinking.
In the late 1980s, Charland said, the department installed a rear addition to give more space in the rear, reservoir side of the building. Almost a decade later, the department tried to paint the back of the building, only to find it deteriorated due to moisture and that it was “paper thin.”
“There were no funds available. Another Band-aid approach to fixing it that way,” Charland said.
Renovations in the 1990s added the second back bay, where they found substantial settling. The department built a second floor to create more space and deal with water leakage issues.
In 2001, Charland said the department gathered enough funds through grants to build a new station and rent property from the Providence Water Supply Board across from Trinity Episcopal Church. He said those plans fell through due to politics.
“The station was on the back burner again. Through the years it’s been more and more problems,” he said.
Charland said the rental agreement with Providence Water is still available, though not the grant funding. Instead, the department could get loans.
Charland said that his quotes for the new station are from Morton Buildings, which creates a pre-engineered structure. He said he visited a station comparable to what Scituate would need and it was estimated at $2 million to $2.25 million, depending on needs.
Town Council President Abbie Groves asked how the department got into this situation and didn’t use its funding to renovate the building. Charland said both the North Scituate and Hope and Jackson Fire Departments need replacement.
Charland said it is not a matter of not requesting funds for capital improvements. He said he asked previous councils for the money, and did not get funding for the station’s replacement.
Current issues include not being ADA compliant, inadequate space for apparatus, and sinking floors. Charland cited the National Fire Protection Association, OSHA and National Fire Chiefs Association standards for controlling exposure to carcinogenic toxins that get on firefighter gear, the apparatus and firefighting equipment. He said there is not enough space to separate contaminated equipment with meeting spaces, crew quarters and public access areas, so instead gear is washed after every run for service.
The second-level storage space was converted to a conference room with insufficient space for a table and chairs, the fire prevention office is a converted rescue supply storage room, the administrative office space is very limited, the training and meeting room is too small for the number of people attending meetings, the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is “hodge-podge,” there are various “critters” accessing the building through openings, the generator is overdue for replacement, the main building roof needs replacement, and there is need for additional parking, Charland said.
He acknowledged that he is “late in the game” for the town’s ARPA funding, and said he sent an email in the first rounds of spending requests. He said he aggressively looks for grants to help fund projects or to purchase a new building.
“We can’t afford to do it ourselves as volunteers in the past,” he said.
Town Councilor Tim McCormick said building the station would consume all the remaining ARPA money and more. He said a fire station is the “poster child” for bonding.
Councilor Terry Yeaw said the department should wait six months until the budget season to bring it back to the council to find a feasible plan to bring to voters.
“The time’s right. You’re right, there is a need,” she said.
