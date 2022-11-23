SCITUATE – The North Scituate Elementary School will rename its library after Lil Zarli, who retired from the school in 2017 at 93 years old, after 48 years of service.
Principal Kaitlin Soccio said Zarli, who died at 98 years old on Sept. 5, knew the name of every student and was known for her welcoming, smiling face when greeting students and families who visited the office. Zarli worked as a paraprofessional and secretary at North Scituate Elementary School.
Soccio said the school decided to name the library after Zarli as it is a place that fosters community, since students, families, after-school programs, Scouts, Parent Teacher Organizations, and more use the space.
Over the years, Zarli touched the lives of countless students, colleagues and staff in the North Scituate community, she said.
“We decided to dedicate our library to her because she had a strong sense of community and relationships with students and families,” Soccio said.
Over the past few months, Soccio gathered stories about Zarli to accompany a plaque in honor of her memory. In the book, which will be part of the library, residents share memories and pictures of Zarli. Residents are asked to reach out to Soccio at kaitlin.soccio@scituateschoolsri.net with any questions.
A dedication ceremony will be held in Zarli’s honor soon, at a date to be determined.
Zarli was active in many Scituate organizations throughout her life, including the Scituate Ambulance Corp, Scituate Homemakers Club, Vasa Order of America Pioneer Lodge #506, Northwest Community Chorus, Scituate Elementary School PTA and the Scituate Art Festival Committee, of which she was a founding member.
Though Zarli held other jobs, including at Davol Rubber and James Kaplan Jewelers, she most loved working at North Scituate Elementary School.
