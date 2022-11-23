SCITUATE – The North Scituate Elementary School will rename its library after Lil Zarli, who retired from the school in 2017 at 93 years old, after 48 years of service.

Principal Kaitlin Soccio said Zarli, who died at 98 years old on Sept. 5, knew the name of every student and was known for her welcoming, smiling face when greeting students and families who visited the office. Zarli worked as a paraprofessional and secretary at North Scituate Elementary School.

