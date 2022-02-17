NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nina Lantini is North Smithfield’s top speller, and the North Smithfield Middle School 7th-grader will now represent the town in the Breeze-sponsored Rhode Island State Spelling Bee next month.
The local bee for students in grades 4-8 was held in person in the North Smithfield Middle School last Friday, Feb. 11.
The judges for the local spelling bee included teachers Stacy Aurelio, Keri Blais, and Leah Latimer. Latimer coordinated the bee.
The judges pulled their masks down when saying the word so spellers could clearly see and hear the word. The students were also able to pull their masks down while they spelled the word.
Competing in the spelling bee were Lantini and 4th-grader Sammie McNeil. Lantini received her word first. The word was “robbery.” She spelled it correctly without needing any extra resources.
McNeil was up next and her word was “sleet.” McNeil asked for the word’s definition and then for the word to be used in a sentence, then spelling it incorrectly.
“At this point we give the next word to Nina and if she spells it correctly then she is declared the winner but if she does not, it goes back to Sammie and both are still in the running,” Latimer said.
Lantini’s next word was “weightless.” She asked if she was allowed to write it with her finger on her hand as she was spelling. The judges confirmed that this was allowed.
Lantini spelling the word correctly. The judges then congratulated Lantini for being this year’s spelling bee champion.
“You should both be super proud for being here,” Latimer said. “I never won a spelling bee in my life or got anywhere close, so it is a really great accomplishment.”
Blais, an English teacher and the district’s teacher of the year in 2019, said that it was great that the students asked for so many resources on the words they spelled.
Lantini is the daughter of Gilbert and Michelle Lantini.
Sammie McNeil is the daughter of David and Melissa McNeil.
