NORTH SMITHFIELD – March is Youth Art Month, and the North Smithfield Art Committee will be featuring student artwork in the first floor of Town Hall offices through the end of the month.
The N.S. Art Committee, officially referred to by the town as the Public Art Advisory Committee, with Claire O’Hara as council liaison, was founded soon after Town Hall renovations were completed in order to breathe some life into its bare walls. The committee is responsible for all art on display, and recently helped with commissioning the mural of historic Slatersville painted by Benny Notorangelo in Town Council chambers.
In partnership with North Smithfield Public Schools, different grades submitted art to be displayed on the first floor of town offices. Jennipher Tripp, committee member, said that North Smithfield Elementary School’s art teacher, Elizabeth Guertin, was instrumental in reaching out to teachers and getting art from students.
On March 10, students and their families filled the parking lot and squeezed into the building to see the work on display. They were met by committee member Kathleen Lewis, who helped them fill out “artist bios” to be hung alongside one another on a neighboring wall to their art.
North Smithfield Middle School’s Ellanora Tessier, 12 (13 in April), told The Breeze she arrived at the narrative concept for her piece by looking at a collection of photos. Her work, made from oil pastels, paint and watercolors, shows a girl walking down the street with a book. Before the girl could realize it, the floor opened up and she started falling, “and didn’t stop falling,” according to Tessier.
Tessier added that she’s very happy that her work is on display in Town Hall, and that she likes to draw and paint in her free time.
Tessier’s mother, Melissa, said that she’s very proud of her daughter’s artistic skill. “She’s been doing art since she could pick up a pen. It’s in her blood. She’s got such a creative mind, her pieces take her to a different place.”
In addition to the rotating first floor gallery space, the committee has pieces and items on permanent loan from the North Smithfield Historical Association, which will be going up around the building, according to committee member Lauren Mosakowski. The permanent loan items were on display in the building from November until last week, just prior to the student exhibit.
The N.S. Art Committee aims for four to six unique shows on rotating display on the first floor every year. They are currently seeking North Smithfield artists who may be interested in putting work in their gallery space. Professionals and hobbyists alike are encouraged to submit their work, through whatever medium may fit in the Town Hall office hallways. Work can be for sale or on loan. Interested artists may submit their work to nsartcommittee@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.