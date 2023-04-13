CENTRAL FALLS – When the North Smithfield High baseball team captured the Division III championship last spring, the Northmen did so in an eight-team division.
And while the Northmen are renewing acquaintances with their seven divisional rivals in their pursuit for back-to-back titles this season, seven teams that dropped from D-II also landed on their schedule as part as a new-look 15-team division.
“This season is going to be a lot tougher,” North Smithfield head coach Jon Leddy admitted after his team’s 8-0 victory over Blackstone Valley Prep last Friday night at Macomber Stadium. “Teams like Scituate, Mount Pleasant, Tolman, and Rogers are down, and they are definitely going to be tough competition for us. But like I said to these guys, ‘You have to win the games that you should win on paper and try to squeak out most of the others.’”
The Northmen, who posted an overall record of 17-2 on their way to capturing their program’s second title, didn’t have to squeak out a lot of wins last season: N.S. won 11 games by 10 or more runs. And even though they cruised to a 20-3 win over West Warwick and an 8-0 victory over BVP in their first two games of the season, lopsided victories could be few and far between over these next six weeks of the regular season.
Classical, which reached the D-III finals last season, BVP, Central Falls, Davies, Juanita Sanchez, and the Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team are back in D-III, and so is Shea, but as part of a co-op with neighboring Tolman, which played in D-II last spring, and rebranded itself as “Pawtucket Baseball.”
As for the division’s 15 teams, the RIIL’s offseason realignment divided them into three subdivisions. The Northmen’s group features C.F. and Paul Cuffee/Times2, as well as Hope, which was the D-III champion two years ago before spending last year in D-II, and Rogers, which posted back-to-back 15-win seasons in D-III during the 2018 and ‘19 seasons before landing a promotion in D-II.
Another subdivision contains BVP, Classical, Juanita Sanchez, Scituate, and West Warwick, and the other one features RIIL newcomer Block Island, Davies, Exeter/West Greenwich, Mount Pleasant, and Pawtucket Baseball.
While seeing a lot of last season’s D-II teams on the schedule may seem like a bit of bad news for the Northmen, the good news is that six starters are back in the lineup, including junior third baseman/pitcher Kayden Artruc, who was the D-III’s Most Valuable Player last year, and senior first baseman/pitcher Ethan Harnois, who is a two-time First-Team All-Division selection.
“We had a young team last year,” said Leddy. “I have five seniors now, but pretty much, we have a lot of experience, and some of the guys that didn’t play much last year have had more experience in the past.”
Joining Artruc and Harnois among last season’s First-Team All-Division selections were junior center fielder Wyatt Letizia, who is leading off again this spring, and two returnees also earned Second-Team All-Division honors last year, senior catcher Danny White, who is back as the cleanup batter, and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Tyler Albino.
Harnois, Albino, and Artruc also make up the Northern’s starting rotation, “and they are solid pitchers that we’re going to roll out there on a regular basis,” added Leddy. Sophomore southpaw Dan Harrison also made relief appearances during last week’s victories.
Offensively, the Northmen’s 1-5 batters – Letizia, Albino, Artruc, White, and Harnois – are among the best in the division. Letizia and Artruc led the Northmen in batting (.406) and hits (28) last season, and Harnois hit .389 with 21 hits. Artruc also drove in 25 runs and scored 26 times; Letizia led the team in runs scored (27) and stolen bases (12), and White also knocked in 20 runs and crossed the plate 26 times.
Senior second baseman Ethan Battersby is also back in the lineup, and senior left fielder William Sullivan, who drove in 17 runs last season, senior right fielder Bill Connell, and shortstop Dennis Sullivan are three more players to watch.
Last week’s weather was blustery and chilly, but that didn’t stop the Northmen from heating up at the plate and collecting 28 runs and 22 hits in their victories on the road over the Wizards and Pride.
The win over the the Wizards saw the Northmen score an astounding 16 runs off four pitchers in the top of the sixth inning to break open a close game, as sophomore R.J. Reall’s two-run double to left field highlighted the uprising. White, Letizia, and Battersby each went 2-for-4 to lead the visitors; William Sullivan, White, and Battersby each scored three runs; Letizia collected four RBIs, and Harnois, White, Connell, Battersby, and Artruc also drove in two apiece.
“That was kind of fluky,” Leddy said when asked about the lopsided affair, which saw the Wizards score twice in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit to a run. “We were up 4-3 going into the sixth and (West Warwick) ran out of pitching. I think they were just putting whoever out there (to pitch) at that point.”
Harnois, who worked the first four innings to pick up the win, and Harrison and Albino, who each pitched an inning, teamed up to toss a five-hitter than included 10 strikeouts. Three nights later, the Northmen’s solid pitching continued in their win over BVP, as Albino, who threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the victory, and Harrison blanked the Pride on three singles, struck out 10 again, and allowed just four batted balls to reach the outfield.
Offensively, the Northmen, who scored solo runs in the first three innings before tacking on four in the sixth, saw White lead the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with an opposite-field triple to right in the third and two runs batted in. Harnois and Letizia also joined the multiple-hit club and drove in runs.
The Northmen, who were scheduled to host Scituate on Tuesday afternoon, will also welcome Juanita Sanchez to their campus today for an 11 a.m. game. The schedule continues to get challenging next week when they face Classical, Rogers, and Hope.
“I think we’ll be decent,” said Leddy. “Like I said, we have a lot of experience. We’re definitely off to a good start, but we have some tough games coming up, so we’ll see what happens.”
