NORTH SMITHFIELD – A recommendation from the North Smithfield Budget Board calls for a $50.83 million spending plan for 2023-2024, or an increase of 4.99 percent at $2.42 million.
Chairperson Christine Earley told the Town Council Monday that there are a number of drivers behind the increase, including a recommendation for a new school resource officer at North Smithfield Elementary School to match safety standards and the secondary schools, two additional firefighters to staff the rescue vehicle and address coverage challenges, $253,000 more for road repairs, professional services and trash removal within the Highway Department, $60,000 for continued use of a grant writer, and $35,000 for a new part-time human resources director in Town Hall.
A major cost increase comes with contractually mandated pay increases, as well as a 3.75 percent recommended raise for non-union personnel to remain competitive with other towns and retained valued personnel.
Earley said the board is also recommending a parks and recreation laborer as well as money for another truck with plow and refurbishment of tennis courts.
The School Department had been seeking a 3.5 percent increase, but officials there assured the Budget Board that if state aid came in higher, that amount wouldn’t be needed. When state aid was bumped up to $7,386,472, she said, they notified them that they no longer need more money from the town.
On the fire personnel, Earley said it makes sense to budget for two workers starting halfway through the year instead of the beginning, at $108,000 combined.
The board is also recommending a 19-hour custodian at Town Hall to replace the current contracted custodian services that employees aren’t happy with.
On the schools, Earley said the recommendation is for them to use a potential surplus and some other funds to address some of their more pressing capital needs requests.
Earley advocated for sitting down throughout the year to discuss needs, including meeting with a grant writer to discuss items that could be covered by grants. She said school officials listed $2.9 million in capital needs, but she was a bit confused about some of them, including $1 million for a new middle school roof within the next five years. She said though they want to work with schools to address capital needs, they need more information before making such decisions, adding that as an auditor by training, she needs evidence before she can recommend large expenditures.
Another requested item is $250,000 to replace an elementary school generator, but that’s an item that could also be addressed by a grant writer, said Earley.
Councilor Doug Osier said he really likes the idea of studying capital needs in a detailed way over time, saying the Budget Committee could oversee that and expand the effort beyond schools.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said she too likes the idea of using grants to pay for such items as generators and playground equipment, saying it “doesn’t always have to be taxpayer money.”
Council members thanked the Budget Committee for its good work and said they plan to drill over the budget plan over the next couple of weeks.
In some other matters Monday:
• The council approved an agreement to sell all streetlights on state roads in town to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. There are nearly 500 such lights, he said, and RIDOT requires the town to upgrade them to LED before assuming the cost of upkeep, maintenance and electricity. This deal will mean substantial savings to the town, said officials.
• The council approved a request from the Land Trust to approve a resolution protecting town-owned land bordering Route 146 and Greenville Road, part of the larger area known as Cedar Swamp, in perpetuity. Group President Paul Soares made the request, noting how they agreed to acquire the property back in 2010 in exchange for just $2,000 in back taxes forgiven, and all agreed back then that it was a “win-win.” This is an area that serves as a valued habitat for wildlife, he said, as well as a large number of chestnut oak trees that are uncommon in the area. Treasurer Carol Ayala said group members wanted to ensure a mechanism to preserve this open space permanently and make sure it’s never developed, saying sometimes memories can fade when new leaders come into power and time goes by.
• The council, at the request of Osier and Council President Kim Alves, discussed hiring a facilities manager to oversee all town buildings. Osier said the town doesn’t properly do that job right now, with limited planning, and this person would be responsible for a host of tasks in making sure the short-term and long-range plans are sound. Alves said she sees it as a person who would sit on existing boards and keep the town from “piecemealing” things as they have. Councilor Claire O’Hara said she doesn’t see the need for a small town such as North Smithfield to have two people overseeing school and town buildings, with a position added to the existing school buildings manager, and said she would like to see this be one position, and others generally agreed, saying they’ll continue to discuss the proposed solution.
