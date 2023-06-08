NORTH SMITHFIELD – A recommendation from the North Smithfield Budget Board calls for a $50.83 million spending plan for 2023-2024, or an increase of 4.99 percent at $2.42 million.

Chairperson Christine Earley told the Town Council Monday that there are a number of drivers behind the increase, including a recommendation for a new school resource officer at North Smithfield Elementary School to match safety standards and the secondary schools, two additional firefighters to staff the rescue vehicle and address coverage challenges, $253,000 more for road repairs, professional services and trash removal within the Highway Department, $60,000 for continued use of a grant writer, and $35,000 for a new part-time human resources director in Town Hall.

