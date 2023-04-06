NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield’s Clean and Green Day will return this year for its 21st year.
Behind the Clean and Green Day is Scott Hawes, a foreman for the North Smithfield Highway Department. The event committee, led by Hawes, also includes Jeap Phomsoupha, Bob Lepage, and Vanny Mey.
“Typically, between 200-300 people will attend the event, lots of groups and businesses have teams of volunteers that return year after year,” said Hawes.
For years, Hawes says the day has been focused on inspiring and encouraging people to protect and preserve the environment so residents have a green and beautiful place to live.
This year, Hawes said the committee would like to focus on highly littered areas throughout the town, including main roads. He said the goal is to double up on volunteers so they can make a bigger impact throughout the town.
The committee held a cleanup last summer in collaboration with the Zap50 effort.
“North Smithfield Clean and Green Day is a great opportunity for families to get off their devices and get outside to make a noticeable positive difference in our community,” said Hawes.
Registration on April 22, which starts at 8 a.m. at 83 Greene St., will end at 10 a.m., however the cleaning does not have to stop then, said Hawes. The Department of Public Works will be at registration with town vehicles to provide a safety buffer for volunteers who are tackling high-traffic areas.
People who are registered will be required to hand in waivers if not already pre-registered online. Individuals can get a route assignment or choose an area for their liking. Reusable bags will be given out containing gloves, t-shirts, stickers, and water bottles with a fresh new logo designed by the Clean and Green Committee.
Volunteers can also sign out trash grabbers or signage to alert drivers of the event. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will also be joining registration to collect linens, clothes, books, housewares, and more.
The committee said they’re grateful for the residents who take time out of their busy schedules to help make North Smithfield a better place to live and come together as a community. Hawes thanked Anchor Subaru and Waterson Terminal Services for their donations and continued support of the events the committee holds throughout the year.
More information can be found along with the signup link at www.nsmithfieldri.org under the trash and recycling link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.