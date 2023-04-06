NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Review Committee made the decision last week to recommend Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype Inc. to the North Smithfield Town Council for work on future possibilities for the old Halliwell Elementary School property.
The council on Monday approved the selection of BH+A.
Founding principal Joel Bargmann told the committee last week that he understands why the town is proceeding further with demolishing the buildings at the old Halliwell, but said the gym on the property represents an interesting structure and is still in decent shape, with connected foyer and kitchen to it.
“How cool would it be to have a gym and the outside recreation program, because what a gym gives you is the opportunity to sub-divide it into smaller rooms that are multi-purpose?” said Bargmann.
He suggested joint ventures with the YMCA where the YMCA would take over management.
Last Thursday, the Halliwell Committee met with representatives from BH+A and Studio Jaed for an introduction and interview on what each company had to offer the town. They agreed that though Studio Jaed was highly qualified, their expertise was solely on schools and BH+A has a better grasp of North Smithfield’s needs with more than 35 years of experience.
Bargmann has extensive design, master planning, cost management, permitting, technical expertise in energy efficiency, sustainability and preparation of construction documents. Some of the projects he’s directed have had price tags as high as $80 million.
Bargmann, who included photos from the current Halliwell buildings after a visit to the site, impressed the committee by creating a personal feel to his presentation. Members said they were also impressed with his history he has working on several community centers throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“We are a community center recreation firm,” said Bargmann.
He noted that his original proposal for the master plan had centered around a building, but he adjusted to focusing phase one on site work and outdoor recreation without forgetting about the future possibilities of phase two and phase three.
“First thing we want to do with you is really understand the issues in the community,” he said.
Bargmann said that in conjunction with the town, they will hold several meetings that also could be held in virtual forums and include surveys to get an idea on the importance of each component.
According to Bargmann, communities have had a significant focus on fitness and activities,.
BH+A would provide three options when it comes to cost estimates for the site: low cost, median, and high end. Committee member Robert Najarian emphasized that the company would be willing to accept the fiscal or budgetary constraints of the town.
“I like to have the bookend, but when you just have to tell us what you want and you put that into an equation, it usually ends up in a project that’s too expensive,” said Bargmann.
Najarian said the idea of a master plan is critical even if they proceed with it in phases. Chairperson Jeff Porter said last week and again before the council on Monday that the Halliwell Committee will work closely with the future steering committee on the redevelopment of Scouters Hall into a multi-generational community center because there will be significant overlap between the two properties as community resources.
“I was actually hoping that the senior center would want to come down here,” said Bargmann.
“Totally agree,” said committee member Bob Meo.
“We could adapt a master plan that says we’re going to accommodate more senior center space down there because eventually they’re going to outgrow the addition they put on Scouters Hall,” said Porter.
Bargmann said that when he visited the Halliwell property, he was surprised by how many people were there with their dogs. He said that while the project will be in phases, they could create a walking trail system so residents can use the space.
“The big open fields are sort of begging for that activity,” he said.
Bids for demolition of the Halliwell buildings come in on April 23, and Porter said that if the committee feels the need to tell Public Works Director Ray Pendergast to hold off on demolition of the gym building until a decision is made, it wouldn’t be a bad idea.
(1) comment
I am confused by these developments... I thought the idea of demolishing all buildings was 100% agreed on by the council, committee, and public works.
I also thought the idea of a YMCA partnership was out because the town would need to build and pay for a facility and agree to maintain the building while the YMCA operates there rent free...
I am really put back by the blanket statement that we are already going to run out of space at the new $4 million multi-generational building at Scouter's Hall. We haven't even designed nor built it... how about we at least get one on the ground before we plan to build a 2nd location...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.