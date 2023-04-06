Halliwell Buildings
A recent photo shows a part of the Halliwell building still standing at the property.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Review Committee made the decision last week to recommend Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype Inc. to the North Smithfield Town Council for work on future possibilities for the old Halliwell Elementary School property.

The council on Monday approved the selection of BH+A.

mikedavis
I am confused by these developments... I thought the idea of demolishing all buildings was 100% agreed on by the council, committee, and public works.

I also thought the idea of a YMCA partnership was out because the town would need to build and pay for a facility and agree to maintain the building while the YMCA operates there rent free...

I am really put back by the blanket statement that we are already going to run out of space at the new $4 million multi-generational building at Scouter's Hall. We haven't even designed nor built it... how about we at least get one on the ground before we plan to build a 2nd location...

