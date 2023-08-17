NORTH SMITHFIELD – With the first day of school fast approaching at North Smithfield Elementary School, staff have found a fun and exciting way to welcome students even before the return.
This is the first time for Back to School Bedtime Stories, a new way to welcome students back while introducing them to staff through videos of staff reading books, said new Assistant Principal Tracy Lafreniere.
Lafreniere said the inspiration came from Burrillville. North Smithfield Elementary, according to Lafreniere, was heavily involved with reading initiatives throughout the school year.
“Because we kind of labeled it as back to school, we decided to do weeknights in the weeks leading up to school,” she said.
Introducing teachers in this way aligns with the district’s heavy emphasis on reading and helps students be more comfortable and familiar with who their teachers are when they arrive for the first day of school, said Lafreniere.
The great thing about the videos, said Lafreniere, is that families can access them on YouTube whenever they want, as summer can be a busy time for everyone. The videos feature classroom teachers, administrators and support staff throughout the schools
Lafreniere said she has given teachers free rein to choose their book to read. Since launching Aug. 8, staff have been reading their favorite books from when they were a child and heading back to school.
Creation of an Instagram account has helped gain traction with families, said Lafreniere.
She said she would love to expand the program beyond the school walls, perhaps involving town officials or other community partners.
