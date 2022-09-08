NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
Christine Guilman tells The Breeze that as her teenage daughter was downstairs going about her morning, she smelled smoke, but she didn’t think anything of it at first.
“She then heard the fire alarm go off. So she went upstairs, and her entire room was on fire,” said Guilman.
North Smithfield Police Dispatcher Glen Perron was working on detail in the area when the fire started at 67 Woonsocket Hill Road. According to Guilman, Perron helped her daughter get all of animals out except one bunny that perished in the fire.
“She was blowing up my phone, then she sent me a text message in caps, CALL ME NOW,” said Guilman. She said she immediately rushed home.
“North Smithfield Police Dispatcher Glen Perron began acting immediately,” said Chief Tim Lafferty in a Sept. 1 news release.
The fire spread throughout the entire home, and it was later declared to be unlivable by investigators, as there was also heavy water and fire damage on the first floor.
Since the fire, Guilman says that she and her family have been living with her mother who is also a North Smithfield resident. Her family lost everything in the fire, she said.
“I just want people to know with this and the everyday expenses, it’s tight,” said said.
A GoFundMe has been set up under the heading “destroyed home in house fire” on the site, and donors had given $3,200 toward a $25,000 goal as of Tuesday.
Guilman said that she and her family had only lived in the house for two Christmases, as they had purchased it back in 2020. She thanked the community for the support that they have given her family already, and she said she hopes to have an apartment open up for them sometime soon. Her children have started school, and they’re doing the best they can despite the circumstances, she said.
“At this time, they don’t know what the cause is,” said Lafferty, who added that it could take up to six months for an investigation of what started the fire, with the insurance company also needing to investigate. Lafferty said that with the help of fire personnel from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Smithfield, and other neighboring towns in the area, they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.