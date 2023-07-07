NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council slightly increased the Budget Committee’s recommendation for a $50.83 million spending plan for 2023-2024 and 4.99 percent bump, approving a $51.25 million budget on June 26.

After North Smithfield school officials requested a 1-percent increase from last year’s appropriation, the council approved half of that.

Tags

(1) comment

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

If Mr. Beauregard had the skills and actually reviewed the school department budget he would have found many areas that are padded and over budgeted. The school budget also includes many areas of inefficiency and should be reduced. Adding more wasted taxpayer funds is irresponsible by all council members and is a typical political move to be re-elected instead of doing the duty they where elected for in the first place.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.