NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council slightly increased the Budget Committee’s recommendation for a $50.83 million spending plan for 2023-2024 and 4.99 percent bump, approving a $51.25 million budget on June 26.
After North Smithfield school officials requested a 1-percent increase from last year’s appropriation, the council approved half of that.
“It would be nice if we could do the whole one, but honestly I think splitting it at .50 percent at half, that is reasonable,” said Councilor John Beauregard.
A total of $800,000 was approved in the budget for road repairs, $100,000 more than what was previously proposed by the committee. Councilor Doug Osier requested the additional $100,000 to be added.
“I know there’s still probably a lot of roads that need to be repaved, and I think you know the further we fall behind on these, the more it’s just going to end up costing the town,” he said.
The increase means a local tax bump of more than 2 percent, or about $130 for the average homeowner.
There were additional cuts to the budget, including no additional pay raises to stipend positions, including Solicitor David Igliozzi, which Councilors Claire O’Hara and Beauregard were split about. Councilors Paulette Hamilton, Kim Alves, and Osier agreed that stipend positions should be adjusted every two years, and they would look at an increase for these positions next budget cycle.
A proposed 19-hour custodian was also taken out of the budget, but $60,000 was approved for the continued use of a grant writer, as well as $35,000 for a new part-time human resources director.
The North Smithfield Police Department’s original budget was approved, as was the Fire Department’s proposal to add two additional firefighters to staff the rescue vehicle and address coverage challenges. An additional $30,000 for website improvements will be funded through a reserve account, which was proposed by Osier.
(1) comment
If Mr. Beauregard had the skills and actually reviewed the school department budget he would have found many areas that are padded and over budgeted. The school budget also includes many areas of inefficiency and should be reduced. Adding more wasted taxpayer funds is irresponsible by all council members and is a typical political move to be re-elected instead of doing the duty they where elected for in the first place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.