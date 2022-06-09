NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High School Class of 2022, a group of 131 students that one teacher defined as “the first class to truly persevere,” gathered for one final special night last Friday, June 3.
The commencement ceremony was held in the courtyard area behind the school for the first time in more than a decade. This would be the first time since 2019 where masks and social distancing were not mandatory. The night was filled with music, laughs, emotional speeches, and plenty of support from the crowd.
Class President James Haczynski took the stage to welcome everyone to the ceremony. He noted how he grew up with his classmates over time, and how he was thrilled to be graduating with them.
“Kids who I sat next to in kindergarten, who helped teach me to tie my shoes and count numbers, are now graduating with me, which I am proud of,” he said.
Haczynski asked his peers to always support and keep their community in mind, “no matter the distance.”
Master of Ceremonies and Assistant Principal Steven Boss thanked the community for all of its support, especially during these unpredictable past couple of years.
Supt. Michael St. Jean announced the two attributes that make this graduating class so special.
“The first thing that defines this class is how you all overcame obstacles as a result of the pandemic,” said St. Jean. “Many of you thrived, surviving, here stronger than ever before. The second thing that is important is you are Mr. (Principal Timothy) McGee’s last graduating class. During his tenure here, he was and always will be a true general.”
McGee was hired by North Smithfield High School in 1999 as a teacher in the technology department. He would be named assistant principal in 2010, taking helm as principal in 2015. He announced his retirement mid-May, news coming as a shock to many.
School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi III spoke of the big events graduates went through at each level of their school life that led to this day.
“This year is extra special for me,” Lombardi said. “I know many of these kids who are graduating. From your5th-grade graduation, to the step-up dance in 8th grade, to now. I have seen you all (grow).”
Lombardi would leave the class with one final message of hope and vision of the future.
“Follow your dreams and keep your goals in mind,” he said.
Salutatorian Emma Harrop read a poem titled “Past, Present. and Future”s by Emily Bronte, which she said she believed represented the Class of 2022 well.
“Tell me, tell me, smiling child,
What the past is like to thee?
An autumn evening soft and mild
With a wind that sighs mournfully.”
“When Bronte asks the smiling child, ‘What is the past like to you?’ the child answers, ‘the past is an autumn evening,’ describing a season that implies an end to something,” she explained. “I think about our pasts, and I realize that a lot has happened over the past four years. Though we have come to an end to something, it is important to remember that with every ending comes a chance to start something new.”
She said she is excited and nervous to see what her future holds.
“Something I’m excited about regarding my endless future is the opportunity of meeting new people in college,” she said. “I can’t control the future, none of us can, despite how much we’d like to be able to. Yet, accompanying that nervousness is also excitement.”
The North Smithfield Choir then performed the song “The Time of My Life.”
Valedictorian Ethan Daigneault thanked his parents who helped him through high school to become the person he is today.
“Thank you to my parents, who, since I was little, have done their hardest to instill in me a sense of passion and commitment to hard work and learning that is the foundation of who I am today,” he said. “You have been my rock my entire life, always leading by example to teach me how to be a good student and a good person. I would never be where I am today without the strength you have given me.”
He told classmates that they will continue to face unknowns together.
“The adjustment of life after North Smithfield schools will certainly be tough for all of us, but we will survive, and we will thrive in whatever we are doing next,” Daigneault stated. “It’s time to go out and make a difference; I look forward to changing the world with you.”
The final speaker of the night was outgoing Principal McGee. He explained how he tried to relate to the kids graduating by seeing what kind of world they currently live in through the news.
“I tried to imagine myself what it would be like to be graduating as a senior today,” said McGee. “I turned on the news to see what current events were going on. I saw a surge in COVID cases, inflation, violence, war, words on social media being said on social media without any regard.”
He gave them advice on how to combat all of it.
“Eat more ice cream,” he said. “Everybody loves ice cream, and it makes people happy. The world could use some happiness, so people should eat more ice cream.”
He said he looks forward to seeing how successful this class will become in the future.
“I cannot wait to meet you all again in the years to come, and see how all of your stories unfold,” he said. “Until then, eat more ice cream and offer a cone to the world.”
Graduates then walked the stage, accepting their diplomas to cheers from their community.
