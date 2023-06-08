Colin Verboort’s honors stole flies in the wind as he is congratulated by North Smithfield School Committee Chairman James Lombardi after receiving his diploma at last Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.
Colin Verboort’s honors stole flies in the wind as he is congratulated by North Smithfield School Committee Chairman James Lombardi after receiving his diploma at last Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High School Class of 2023, who gathered to celebrate their accomplishments at graduation ceremonies last Saturday, June 3, were congratulated for bringing “the vision of the graduate “to life by Principal Amy Burns.
The vision of the graduate, according to Burns, represents the characteristics that North Smithfield’s school officials hope students possess when they graduate.
“These include being an effective communicator and collaborator, a healthy individual, a lifelong learner, an innovative thinker, and a responsible citizen,” said Burns.
The ceremony was held in the courtyard after being postponed due to inclement weather a day earlier.
Social Studies Department Chairperson Natalie O’Brien introduced Burns and School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi.
“One thing about living in a small town is watching these students grow up and getting to know their families. I am very proud of both of you, all that you have overcome and all that you have accomplished,” said Lombardi.
Lombardi acknowledged the empty seat in the crowd that was reserved for Anna Kitada, a classmate who died in 2018 from cancer.
“Anna had a smile that could light up the darkest days and her presence is felt over us today. She will not be forgotten,” he said.
Salutatorian Lauren Mania said she interviewed young members of the Class of 2035, as she joked that she was not in the place of giving advice.
“As we move into our lives outside of high school and begin to form our new paths, there are times where we are going to encounter some obstacles, and for that, they advise us to make sure you know how to read, save your money, and still play with your Legos. And last but certainly not least, Kira (Class of ‘35 member) said to be confident,” she said.
The North Smithfield Choir then performed “For Good” by Stephen Swartz.
Caitlin Roden, Kara Farmer, Abigail Tremblay, and Kyra Meksavanh remembered Kitada for being a loving and caring individual who never missed an opportunity to help someone else.
Valedictorian Daniel White compared graduating and moving on in life to biking down separate roads while remembering to look up and appreciate the little things in life that make it memorable.
“Find genuine happiness in the small wonders of our daily lives, experience things for what they are, not what we expect them to be, and finally, continue to pedal forward with purpose, exploring the things that interest us, and ultimately making the world around us a better place,” said White.
Graduates then walked the stage and accepted their diplomas from social studies teacher Mark Hickox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.