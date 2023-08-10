Sisters Kristine Cote, Eleanor Vanhouwe, Mary Ann Boucher, and Fran Gould sit with a photo of the last photo of their parents, Carlo and Mary, together. The day after the photo was taken, Mary would pass away.
WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD — According to Carlo Mencucci’s daughters, the three most important things in life to the former North Smithfield resident were God, country, and family.
Sisters Mary Ann Boucher, Eleanor Vanhouwe, Kristen Cote, and Fran Gould told The Breeze they’re grateful to the town for celebrating their father during a flag-raising ceremony over the weekend.
The ceremony was put on by the North Smithfield Heritage Association. A flag will fly at the Memorial Town Building in honor of Mencucci for the next month.
Mencucci came to the U.S. from Italy at the age of 8. While he was still in high school, at age 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy.
“He was not a U.S. citizen when he was drafted, he had an enemy alien card,” Boucher said.
Mencucci was part of the U.S. Naval Advanced Base Number 12 as a signalman. From 1944 to 1946, he participated in the invasion of Normandy, landing on Utah Beach, having crossed the English Channel in a landing ship tank.
When he came back to Woonsocket after serving his time in the military, he got his GED and attended the former Hill College. According to his daughters, Mencucci’s mother wanted him educated, while his father was adamant that he keep working at the Glenark Mills as an accountant.
“He went to school during the day and worked at night,” said Vanhouwe. He also kept a part-time job at Cumberland Farms.
Mencucci married Mary Urrico in 1950 and later moved to North Smithfield in 1957. Their parents met at the Joyland of Woonsocket roller rink, which is where the old HoKong Restaurant stands and which will soon be knocked down. As they had their children, four girls and one boy, Carlo was involved as the accountant for Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church.
“He did all the taxes for the older people and never charged,” said Boucher. The sisters said that both of their parents always donated to the church, despite not having a lot of money growing up. Ultimately, Mencucci was proud of the work he did as a chief accountant for the state’s retirement division.
In the 1990s, Mencucci was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which would ultimately take his life in 2014. His wife had died two years prior.
His children say they remain heavily involved with donating and fundraising for causes related to Parkinson’s.
“His disease just required every single penny to take care of him,” they said in a joint statement.
According to the sisters, they hope the weekend ceremony pushes people to continue honoring local veterans.
Mencucci’s children all now live locally. Mencucci has eight grandchildren, with a great grandchild on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.