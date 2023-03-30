NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island State Police on Thursday announced that its Intelligence Unit and Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Elliott Knorr, age 43, of 29 Main St, second floor, North Smithfield, on weapons charges after an extensive investigation. During the investigation, 15 ghost guns and other weapons, including large-capacity feeding devices, were seized.
"I'm proud of the exceptional work our Troopers did on this investigation," said Col Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety. “Ghost guns are a real threat to public safety and being able to impede their manufacture is a win.”
The State Police Intelligence Unit initiated an investigation regarding an individual who was allegedly involved in the manufacturing and possession of ghost guns. During the investigation, the unit determined that Knorr was in possession of privately made firearms, otherwise known as “ghost guns.”
A court-authorized search warrant was obtained and executed on March 29 and the 15 ghost guns, ghost gun parts, and 36 large-capacity feeding devices were seized.
Knorr was charged with the following:
• Fifteen counts of possession of a ghost gun
• Thirty-six counts of large-capacity feeding devices prohibited
• One count of firing in a compact area
• One count of conspiracy to fire in a compact area
Knorr was arrested on March 29, processed at State Police Headquarters, and arraigned in Third Division District Court where he was issued a bail of $25,000 with surety and ordered to surrender any additional firearms.
(2) comments
You can take my comments down but you can’t erase what happened. The way this was handled was anything BUT exceptional. The officers in charge of the arrest CAUSED INJURY to a guest in the household, a young person who didn’t even live there. Let alone the TRAUMA caused to the children and family of this man. He wasn’t even violent, there was no need for the excessive force. Absolutely ridiculous. Lawsuit should be filed.
"I'm proud of the exceptional work our Troopers did on this investigation," said Col Darnell Weaver.
Yeah, you forgot the part where the man was nonviolent, and the officers busted into innocent people’s rooms, screamed at a sleeping kid, and caused someone to fall down the stairs and severely sprain their ankle. The trauma this has caused to innocent members of the household is no joke, but this is. Was this really necessary? I’d file for lawsuit if I were them. Get a warrant and seize the firearms. They traumatized innocent adolescents in the middle of the early morning and caused substantial injury to one of them. Sickening. I’m disappointed.
