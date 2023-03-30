NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island State Police on Thursday announced that its Intelligence Unit and Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Elliott Knorr, age 43, of 29 Main St, second floor, North Smithfield,  on weapons charges after an extensive investigation. During the investigation, 15 ghost guns and other weapons, including large-capacity feeding devices, were seized.

"I'm proud of the exceptional work our Troopers did on this investigation," said Col Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety. “Ghost guns are a real threat to public safety and being able to impede their manufacture is a win.”

anonymouspeach
You can take my comments down but you can’t erase what happened. The way this was handled was anything BUT exceptional. The officers in charge of the arrest CAUSED INJURY to a guest in the household, a young person who didn’t even live there. Let alone the TRAUMA caused to the children and family of this man. He wasn’t even violent, there was no need for the excessive force. Absolutely ridiculous. Lawsuit should be filed.

Yeah, you forgot the part where the man was nonviolent, and the officers busted into innocent people’s rooms, screamed at a sleeping kid, and caused someone to fall down the stairs and severely sprain their ankle. The trauma this has caused to innocent members of the household is no joke, but this is. Was this really necessary? I’d file for lawsuit if I were them. Get a warrant and seize the firearms. They traumatized innocent adolescents in the middle of the early morning and caused substantial injury to one of them. Sickening. I’m disappointed.

